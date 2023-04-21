Eid 2023: India to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Saturday; History and Significance of Meethi Eid

EID 2023: Eid al-Fitr is one of the most significant events on the Islamic calendar, marking the end of the month-long period of fasting and spiritual reflection known as Ramadan. This celebration falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims all over the world come together to celebrate this joyous occasion, which is also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast."

Eid al-Fitr is a time of forgiveness, kindness, and generosity. It is a time for families and loved ones to come together, share meals, and exchange gifts. The festival is marked with decorations, new clothes, and the consumption of sweet dishes and delicacies, earning it the nickname “Meethi Eid," or the “Sweet Festival." But most of all, Eid al-Fitr is a time to rejoice in the renewed connection with Allah and to extend that love and compassion to all humankind.

When Is Eid-Al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr, also called Meethi Eid, is a significant festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It is known as the festival of breaking the fast and is observed on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar (Hijri).

Eid al-Fitr would be celebrated on April 22 in India as the crescent moon that signals the end of the fasting month of Ramzan was not spotted on Thursday, Muslim religious scholars said.

Religious scholars, including India Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said that Eid would be celebrated on Saturday due to the absence of a sighting of the crescent moon. This date will also mark the first day of the Islamic lunar calendar month of Shawwal.

Eid-Al-Fitr: History

According to popular belief, Prophet Muhammad is said to have received the initial revelation of the Holy Quran during the holy month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting period observed from dawn to dusk throughout the month of Ramadan and the beginning of the month of Shawwal.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr to express gratitude to Allah for providing them with the strength and courage to fast for the entire month. It is a time of joy and happiness, where people come together to exchange gifts, share meals, and seek forgiveness.

Muslims also perform special prayers on this day to thank Allah for His blessings and mercy. The festival is a reminder of the importance of spiritual reflection, prayer, and charity in the Muslim faith.

Eid-Al-Fitr: Significance

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food, drink, and other worldly pleasures. It is a time of spiritual reflection, prayer, and charity, where Muslims strive to strengthen their relationship with Allah and purify their souls of any vices and impurities. Many Muslims also read the Quran during this month to gain a deeper understanding of their faith and connect with Allah.

Eid al-Fitr, therefore, is a day of celebration and merriment after a month of strict observance and abstinence. Muslims gather with their families and loved ones to share meals and exchange gifts. It is also a time of forgiveness and reconciliation, where people embrace each other as a symbol of accepting and loving everyone, regardless of social status or class.

The festival is also known as Meethi Eid, which means the “sweet festival," as it traditionally involves consuming sweet dishes and delicacies. Muslims decorate their homes and wear new clothes for the occasion, making it a time of joy and happiness. In essence, Eid al-Fitr is a celebration of the end of a month-long spiritual journey, marking a new beginning with renewed faith, love, and compassion toward all humankind.

