Eid-ul-Adha 2023: 5 Lip-smacking Mutton Recipes You Must Try This Bakrid!

EID-UL-ADHA 2023: Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the sacred days in Islam. It is observed on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar. On the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, Muslims all around the world sacrifice an animal, often a sheep or a goat. Families come together to observe this holy occasion, therefore, make the most of it and serve up these easy and delicious recipes to everyone.

Mutton Cutlet

How to make:

In a pan, heat oil and allow the fennel seeds to sizzle. Combine onions, curry leaves, green chillies, and ginger garlic paste in the pan and sauté. Stir in the minced mutton and fry for about 5 minutes, breaking up the lumps. Cover and let it cool for another 10 minutes until the meat is brown. Now, add in the salt and spice powders. Mix in the green peas, ketchup, and mashed potatoes thoroughly. Bring it to a boil and add the breadcrumbs. Take some filling and shape it. Coat this in the egg, then in the breadcrumbs. You can even coat it twice. Refrigerate for 30 minutes, and then fry till golden brown. Serve and enjoy.

Mutton Sukka

How to make:

Wash and clean the mutton. Add meat to a pressure cooker. Add in ginger garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt and curry leaves. Put some water and let it pressure cook for 4-5 whistles. In a pan add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and poppy seeds. peppercorns, cashew cinnamon sticks, cloves and bay leaves. Saute till golden brown, and then cool it. Put it in the blender and add some curry leaves before grinding. Then add some water and blend into a fine paste. In a pan, put oil, dry red chilli, and black stone flower and saute. Add curry leaves, chopped onions, and salt, and mix well. Add ginger garlic paste and chopped tomatoes. Stir in the paste and the cooked meat with the broth. Cook for 5 minutes. Add roasted cashews with ghee for more flavour. Garnish with coriander and serve.

Keema Curry

How to make:

In a pan, fry bay leaf, cloves, and cinnamon Add in chopped onions and chillies. Add ginger garlic paste and saute. Add in the keema and mix well. Stir in red chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala, salt, and mint leaves. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Add tomato paste. Put some water and cook till the meat is soft and tender. Serve with rice or roti.

Mutton Curry

How to make:

Marinate the mutton with turmeric and salt. In a pressure cooker, heat oil and add fennel seeds, bay leaf, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves. Add two green chillies, chopped onions, and ginger garlic paste, and cook for 10 minutes. Then add in tomatoes, coriander powder, Meat masala, and salt and cook for another 5 minutes. Add in the meat, potatoes, and some water, and put the lid on. Once the meat is soft and properly cook, serve hot.

Mutton Yakhni

How to Make: