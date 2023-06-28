Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Amazing Health Benefits of Goat Meat You Must Know This Bakrid

EID-UL-ADHA 2023: Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, is a significant Islamic festival observed worldwide. The festival honours Ibrahim’s (Abraham’s) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah. This year, Bakrid is being celebrated on June 29. On this day, people offer prayers to Allah and perform the ritual of sacrificing goats and sharing the meat with relatives, friends, and those in need. Apart from its cultural and culinary importance, goat meat also provides numerous health benefits. Recognized for its lean composition and high protein content, goat meat is packed with essential nutrients.