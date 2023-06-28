Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Bakrid History, Significance, and How Did the Ritual of Animal Sacrifice Start?

EID-UL-ADHA 2023: Eid al-Adha, commonly known as Bakrid, is a highly significant Islamic festival celebrated worldwide. It signifies the conclusion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to the revered city of Mecca. This auspicious occasion holds great historical and religious importance as it commemorates the unwavering obedience of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son Ismail for Allah. Falling on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Bakrid spans over a period of two to four days, during which Muslims engage in various religious rituals and celebrations.

EID-UL-ADHA: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is a special occasion for Muslims, and its history revolves around the story of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and his son Ismail. According to Islamic beliefs, Allah tested Ibrahim’s faith by commanding him in a dream to sacrifice his son. Although this request brought Ibrahim great emotional pain, he was determined to follow Allah’s command. He shared the command with his son, and together, they were ready to obey the divine command.

During their travel to the sacrifice location, Satan tried to persuade Ibrahim to disobey Allah, but Ibrahim resisted and threw stones at Satan. When they reached the designated place, Ibrahim blindfolded himself to avoid seeing his son’s face during the sacrifice. He didn’t want his love for his son to weaken his commitment to obeying Allah. Just as Ibrahim was about to make the sacrifice, Allah intervened and revealed that the sacrifice had already been fulfilled, and Ibrahim had passed the test.

Allah then provided a lamb as a substitute for Ismail. To honour this animals are sacrificed during Bakrid with all rituals.

WHEN WILL EID-UL-ADHA BE CELEBRATED IN INDIA?

In India, Bakrid is going to be celebrated from the evening of June 28 (Wednesday) till the evening of June 29 (Thursday).

HOW DID THE RITUAL OF ANIMAL SACRIFICE START?

Eid-ul-Adha is marked by several important rituals and customs. Muslims typically commence their day by participating in Eid prayers held at their nearby mosque or designated outdoor prayer area. These morning prayers hold great significance and commonly entail a sermon followed by a congregational prayer.