Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmika Mandanna to Sara Ali Khan, Best Celebrity-Inspired Ethnic Looks For Bakrid

Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, holds great significance in Islam. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to Allah. During this sacred occasion, families come together to celebrate and reflect upon the values of kindness and compassion. Furthermore, as with any festive celebration, it is customary to wear new and vibrant clothing. To mark this festival, check out a few Bollywood-inspired ethnic attires that you can pick for this Eid.

Kriti Sanon looked absolutely stunning as she donned a customised outfit from the Nachiket Barve clothing line. She wore a stunning lehenga with a full-length flared skirt composed of pastel pink organza silk and a round neck blouse with 3/4 sleeves. A nice finishing touch of hand embroidery with white flowers all over the outfit enhanced its appeal. Kriti Sanon skillfully draped a dupatta with a similar pattern to complete her ensemble, giving her a polished appearance.

Rashmika Mandanna’s stunning floral embellished suit is the ideal festive look. The set is from the latest collection of the fashion brand Janasya. The pink kurta was embellished with green leaves and yellow flower motifs. It features a round neck with a fine zari border and full-length sleeves. It is paired with a simple green dupatta with a similar zari finish.

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in this pre-draped saree, with its beige hue, delicate georgette fabric, and exquisitely draped form. Asymmetrical panels on the outfit gave it a special charm. Janhvi amplified the look by teaming the saree with a gorgeous corset-style blouse with a deep V sweetheart neckline. The festive highlight was the thick silver choker necklace to go with her exquisite attire, which gave her overall appearance an extra touch of refinement and glitz.

Sara Ali Khan chose a stunning pink silk lehenga from the shelves of designer Punit Balana. Sara dressed magnificently in a pink slip blouse with an asymmetrical hem. She also paired it with a long, matching, flowing skirt made of silk that had golden embellishments at the waist.