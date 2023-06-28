Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Traditional Bakrid Dishes That Must be a Part of Your Grand Feast

Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Traditional Bakrid Dishes That Must be a Part of Your Grand Feast

Eid-Ul-Adha also known as Bakrid is called the festival of sacrifice which signifies the sacrifice made by Abraham in order to show his commitment to God

Published By: Amar Sunil Panicker

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 16:20 IST

Mumbai, India

The Feast of Sacrifice is considered as the second largest holiday amongst the Islamic community. (Image: Shutterstock)

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid or the Festival of Sacrifice, is a joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims all over the world. This festive occasion is marked by communal prayers, the sacrifice ritual, and the preparation of delicious feasts. Talking about Bakrid you can never really keep delicious food out of the equation. Here’s a look at some traditional Bakrid dishes that are an integral part of the celebratory feast prepared on the occasion.

Biryani

Biryani is undoubtedly the crown jewel of any Eid-ul-Adha feast. This aromatic rice dish, layered with tender mutton or chicken, fragrant spices, and saffron-infused rice, is a favourite among both young and old. The slow cooking process allows the flavours to meld together, resulting in a dish that is rich, flavorful, and utterly satisfying.

Boti Kebab

No Eid feast is complete without a variety of succulent kebabs. Boti Kebabs are made from tender chunks of marinated meat, usually lamb or beef. The meat is carefully seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices, such as ginger, garlic, cumin, coriander, and chilli powder, and then skewered and grilled to perfection. The grilling process imparts a smoky flavour and adds a charred texture to the succulent meat. Boti kebabs are often served with mint chutney.

Qorma

RELATED NEWS

A rich and aromatic meat curry holds a special place in the hearts of many during Eid-ul-Adha. This slow-cooked dish includes tender pieces of lamb or chicken cooked in a creamy sauce made from a blend of yoghurt, aromatic spices, and a hint of nut paste. Qorma is best enjoyed with naan or steamed rice.

Nihari

Nihari is a rich slow-cooked meat stew that is often prepared for Eid-ul-Adha. It is made with tender pieces of beef or lamb, slow-cooked with a blend of spices, and served with naan or rice. Nihari is known for its deep flavours and is a popular choice for an Eid breakfast.

Sheer Khurma

Sheer Khurma, meaning milk with dates in Urdu, is a sweet vermicelli pudding that is traditionally prepared for Eid-ul-Adha. This dessert is made by simmering vermicelli, milk, sugar, and a medley of nuts, such as almonds, pistachios, and cashews. The dish is further enriched by the addition of dates, which impart a natural sweetness and a delightful chewiness. It is served chilled and is a perfect way to conclude the celebratory feast on a sweet note.

