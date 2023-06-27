Eid-ul-Adha 2023: When is Bakrid 2023 in India? Know Dates of Bakrid Celebrations Around The World

EID-UL-ADHA 2023: Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Eid-al-Adha or Eid-ul-Zuha, is one of the most significant Islamic festivals celebrated worldwide. It holds great religious and cultural importance within the Muslim community. The festival commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismail, as an act of obedience to Allah.

Eid-ul-Adha is also considered the auspicious occasion for the conclusion of the yearly Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, an integral component of the Five Pillars of Islam. It honours the story of Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering devotion and willingness to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismail, as an act of submission to Allah’s command. As Prophet Ibrahim prepared to carry out the sacrifice, God intervened and provided a substitute to be sacrificed in place of his son, symbolising the ultimate act of faith and mercy.

Muslims around the world commemorate this day by performing the Qurbani, the ritual sacrifice of an animal, such as a goat or sheep. The meat from the sacrificed animal is then divided into three parts: one-third for the individual or family, one-third for relatives and friends, and one-third for the less fortunate. This act of sharing and giving reinforces the spirit of generosity and compassion.

Eid-ul-Adha is observed in numerous countries around the world, and the specific dates vary based on the sighting of the moon. As a result, the date of Eid al-Adha varies on the Gregorian calendar from year to year. The Islamic calendar is approximately eleven days shorter than the solar-based Gregorian calendar.

Therefore, each year, Eid al-Adha falls on different Gregorian dates in different parts of the world. This discrepancy occurs because the visibility of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the Islamic month, varies depending on the location. It is essential to note that the exact dates may vary based on local moon sightings and regional traditions.

BAKRID 2023 DATE IN INDIA, AROUND THE WORLD

The Bakrid celebrations in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, the UK, the US, and Canada will commence on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.