Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: 11 Places To Celebrate Eid With Your Loved Ones

Eid-ul-Fitr is a significant festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. After a month of fasting and acts of piety during the holy month of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr is eagerly awaited and celebrated with great enthusiasm. Traditionally observed on the first day of the Islamic month of ‘Shawwal,’ which is the tenth month of the year, it is determined by the sighting of the moon. On this joyous occasion, families and friends come together to celebrate and indulge in delicious delicacies ranging from succulent kebabs to Shahi Tukda. If you are planning to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, here are some of the best places to rejoice with your loved ones.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Come celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, a significant religious festival observed by Muslims worldwide, signifying the conclusion of the month-long Ramadan fast at Lush Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel! Indulge in a lavish buffet dinner and brunch that features an array of signature dishes such as Nihari with Sheermal Naan, Haleem, Kaleji Keema, Sheer Khurma, and Roohafza Sherbet, and much more. As you feast on these mouth-watering delicacies, immerse yourself in the festive ambiance with a selection of live music that will appeal to all age groups, from millennials to families. The dinner is open to both in-house guests and visitors, making it the perfect opportunity to bond with loved ones over a scrumptious meal.

So, gather your friends and family and head over to Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in style.

The Claridges, New Delhi

As the holy month of Ramadan comes to a close, Tiffin by Claridges is delighted to unveil its exquisite Eid al-Fitr feast. This momentous occasion, which is one of the most significant Islamic holidays, is celebrated with great fervour by people around the world. Indulge in a delectable spread of culinary delights from the comfort of your own home, delivered straight to your doorstep by Tiffin by Claridges. The meticulously crafted Eid al-Fitr meal features an impressive array of delectable starters, including Kakori Kebab, Skhawat Ke Shami Kebab, Murgh Awadhi Tikka, and Awadhi Fish Tikka. For the main course, patrons can choose from a selection of delectable options such as Lucknow Chowk Gosht Ki Nahari, Haleem, Murgh Rohani Korma, Shahi Paneer, Dal-E-Awadh Khass, and Dum Gosht Awadhi Biryani. The meal also includes an assortment of freshly baked breads, such as Taftan, Ulte Tawe Ka Paratha, and Butter Naan. Dessert lovers can indulge in the exquisite Shahi Tukra, an exotic dessert made with saffron rabdi spread on a slice of syrup-soaked bread, garnished with silver leaves and pistachio. Eid-e-khass, a slow-cooked seviyan in nut milk mawa and saffron, is a delicacy sure to satisfy even the most discerning sweet tooth.

Grand Hyatt Mumbai

As the holy month of Ramzan comes to a close, Soma, Grand Hyatt Mumbai invites you to celebrate this much loved festival with a delectable Grand feast, a treat to the eyes and to the stomach. Indulge in the delicious Gosht Khichda, Nalli Nihari, Mutton Kheema Pav, Tandoori Quail, and Falooda, among others, carefully curated by the chefs.

Come join in the festive fervour with a rich and delectable spread.

The Park Navi Mumbai

Celebrate Eid at West1 with The Park Hotel, Navi Mumbai with a scrumptious array of dishes on offer. Indulge in mouthwatering delights such as Murg Sharwarma, Subz Kati Roll, Aloo Cutlet Ragada, Fruit Platter, Falooda, Kheema Kulcha, Nizami Murg Tikka, Beetroot Galouti, Subz Angaree Tikki, Mutton Chop Masala, Awadi Murg Ka Salan, Prawns Balchow, Hyderabadi Tikka Biryani, Nizami Baingan, Sheer Khurma, Shahi Tukra, Akrod Ka Halwa, and Tiramisu. With a diverse range of dishes from traditional to contemporary, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during this festive occasion. Don’t miss out on this delectable spread to elevate your Eid celebrations at West1 with The Park Hotel, Navi Mumbai.

Novotel Mumbai International Airport

Experience the Zaika-e-Ramadan at Novotel Mumbai International Airport with a tantalizing spread of delicious food and beverage offerings. Indulge in mouthwatering desserts such as Basbussa, Kunafa, Baklava, and Rabri Mal Pua. Enjoy the Takatak Station and Live Station featuring Nihari, Kheema Ghotala, Musallam, and Haleem for a truly authentic experience. Quench your thirst with the beverage highlights including Rooh-Afzah, Masala Milk, Sherbet Bar, and Kahwa based beverages that will refresh and rejuvenate you during this festive season. Don’t miss this opportunity to savor the flavors of Ramadan at Novotel Mumbai International Airport and immerse yourself in the culinary delights of Zaika-e-Ramadan. Courtyard by Marriott Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru

Courtyard by Marriott Outer Ring Road is pleased to announce its upcoming Ramadan Iftar Dinner at Momo Cafe. An indulgent feast of traditional and modern delicacies to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan. The culinary team has curated a diverse menu, including Sarbaat, Thandai Sarbat, Rooh Afza, a cut fruit platter, and 3 types of Khajur (dates) for starters. The salad selection comprises Tabbouleh, Baba ganoush, Hummus, Pitta Bread, Labaneh, and Shirazi Salad. For the main course, guests can enjoy Dolma, Shahjhani Dodhiya Kofta Korma, Mattar Ka Nimuna, Murgh Reshmi Dumpukth, Awadhi Lamb Korma, Dejaj Pilaf, and Mujadara. The Mahebbar Nawazi Nasta is an exciting feature of the evening, with dishes such as Patti Keema Samosa, Tawa Pitha Kokkur, Dejaj Seekh Kebab, Warqi Paratha, and Vegetable Kibbeh. For dessert, guests can indulge in Assidat-Al-Boubar, Knafeh, Baklava, Sheer Korma, and Khajur Ka Halwa.

Novotel Vijayawada Varun

Novotel Vijayawada Varun is hosting a special Iftar Festival to celebrate the holy month of Ramzan from 14th April to 22nd April 2023. The festival will be held at the hotel’s all-day dining outlet, Food Exchange, where guests can indulge in a lavish spread of traditional delicacies. The specially curated menu for the Iftar Festival includes a variety of dishes that will tantalize your taste buds. The starters include Marag Shorba, Gosht Shikampuri, Noorani Tangri Kebab, and Hyderabadi Malai Champ. The main course features Dum ka Murgh, Paneer Pasanda, Kachi Gosht Dum Biryani, and Nizami Mutton Sheek. For the vegetarians, there’s Arbi Chaman, Paneer Nizami Roll, and Sheermal. The festival concludes on a sweet note with the traditional desserts, Shahi Tukda, Khubani ka Meetha, and Sheer Korma.

Welcomhotel Sheraton, New Delhi

Delhi Pavilion at Welcomhotel Sheraton has come up with a menu for a memorable dinner buffet for your Eid celebrations. Besides, it also has a superlative brunch with live counters, where you can sample the quintessential treats and beverages while enjoying the Eid.

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Feast, the acclaimed restaurant located at the Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, is thrilled to announce an exquisite brunch extravaganza taking place on the 22nd and 23rd of April 2023. Indulge in a tantalizing array of culinary delights that will awaken your taste buds to new sensations. Feast on succulent mutton and veg Haleem, as you bid adieu to the auspicious month of Ramadan and usher in the Eid celebrations. And let’s not forget about the delectable Raan, Tala Hua Ghosht and Mutton Dum Biryani, because what’s Eid without some melt-in-your-mouth meat? But that’s not all - our desserts are a treat for the senses! From Dates Sheer Khorma to Gulabi Kheer and Mango Rabri, we have an array of sweet treats in store for you. Come celebrate the spirit of Eid with those who matter most to you, and let us take care of the rest. Don’t forget to make your reservation now for an unforgettable brunch experience at Feast!

The Hawking St., Noida

The Hawking St. is India’s modern yet desi, regional yet exquisite restaurant, with a menu that features dishes with the melody of food found on Indian streets. For Eid celebrations, one may enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks at their incredibly warm and bright Noida outlet and experience a full meal featuring best sellers like biriyani, chaap, kosha mangsho, chicken roll , chole bhature.

Barista Diner - Gurugram & Noida

Barista Diner a casual dining experience with a wide variety of Italian, French Continental and Fusion Indian Cuisine. A LIVE kitchen is built into the Barista Diner, the company’s flagship concept, to meet customers’ needs for all-day dining. It Has locations in Noida, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Dinanagar and Kapurthala. Barista Diner offers mouthwatering treats such as Butter Chicken Pizzas, Alfredo Spaghetti, Pan-fried Chicken Breast, Beet & Orange Carpaccio Salad, Grilled Sandwiches, Balsamic Grilled Exotic Veggies, etc.

Radisson Blu, Kaushambi

One of the top hotel chains in the capital city is Radisson Blu, and their Kaushambi location is also a welcome surprise. They have a trademark restaurant called Sultan, which serves food all day long and features a variety of global flavors and healthy global cuisine. Customers can choose from a variety of buffet options or à la carte menu items. It is one of the largest buffet spreads in Delhi NCR, with a variety of live cooking booths to satisfy every preference. On a few selected occasions of the week, a variety of live music.

