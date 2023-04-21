Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Make This Eid Extra Special with These Diabetes-friendly Recipes

Eid is a joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims around the world, marked by festive gatherings and feasts with family and friends. However, for individuals living with diabetes, managing their blood sugar levels while enjoying the traditional Eid treats can be challenging. But fear not! This Eid, you can make it extra special with diabetes-friendly recipes that are delicious, nutritious, and won’t spike your blood sugar levels. With a little creativity and mindful ingredient choices, you can still indulge in the flavours and traditions of Eid while keeping your health goals in check. Here are some mouthwatering recipes that are diabetes-friendly by Sujata Sharma, Senior Nutritionist and Health Coach, BeatO Diabetes Care. These recipes are packed with wholesome ingredients, and are sure to impress your loved ones. So, get ready to celebrate Eid with flavour and health, and some delightful recipes that are perfect for this special occasion!

Yakhni Mutton

It is a Kashmiri Mutton recipe which is made with a variety of spices. It is healthy, delicious and has a wonderful aroma. It can be paired with both roti and brown rice. Check out the healthy recipe below

Ingredients

Mutton ( Curry Cut) - 500 gm

Mustard Oil - 30 ml

Cinnamon - 2

Black Cardamom - 2

Bay Leaves - 4

Cardamom - 6

Cloves - 4

Saunf Powder - 2 tsp

Saunth Powder - 1 tsp

Curd ( Low Fat) - 250 gm

Black Cumin - 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Method

Heat oil in a pressure cooker, add cinnamon stick, black cardamom, 2 green cardamoms, bay leaves, cloves & lamb.

Pour water and add fennel powder, ginger powder, and salt to taste. Pressure cook for 4 whistles or till meat is tender.

Separate the meat and stock and whisk together the curd and stock.

In a separate pan, bring the curd mixture to a boil and add the cooked meat.

Cook till Gravy is thickened.

Coarsely grind the remaining black & green cardamom & add to the gravy.

Sprinkle black cumin seeds and serve hot.

Brown Rice Zarda Pulao

Zarda Pulao remains an Eid speciality, but if you are a person with diabetes, you might think twice before eating the traditional Zarda Pulao. We have curated a healthier recipe for you - Brown Rice Zarda Pulao. It is filled with the goodness of dry fruits, which offer numerous health benefits. Check out the recipe below

Ingredients

Brown Rice - 100 gm

Ghee - 2 tsp

Olive Oil - 1 tsp

Almonds - 5 gms

Cashew - 5 gms

Walnuts - 10 gm

Cloves - 4

Kesar - 1 gm

Dry Coconut - 2 tbsp

Figs/Dates - 25 gms

Cardamom pods - 2

Sweetener (if required) - 1 tsp

Method

Heat the ghee and olive oil mixture in a Pot and roast the nuts; keep the roasted nuts aside.

Add cloves and lightly crushed cardamom in the same pot and lightly saute. Add 2 cups of water and saffron strands.

Bring this mixture to a boil and add soaked brown rice to it (soaked for at least 30 minutes).

When the rice is half-cooked, add figs/ dates puree and mix well. Taste and add sweetener if required.

Stir in the toasted nuts. Cover and cook.

Serve hot garnished with a few nuts.

Anjeer Shahi Tukda With Almond Milk

Eid feels incomplete without Shahi Tukda. While this dessert is enjoyed by everyone alike, the traditional shahi tukda can quickly lead to a spike in your sugar levels. Keeping your cravings in mind, we have come up with this healthier version - Anjeer Shahi Tukda With Almond Milk. Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients

Almond Milk - 200 ml

Anjeer (figs) - 40 gms

Multigrain bread - 8 pieces

Almonds - 50 gms

Sweetener - 1 tsp (if required)

Rose Essence - 1 tsp

Method

Soak the almonds overnight in warm water.

Blend these almonds with some almond milk and figs and form a smooth paste.

Cook the remaining almond milk with the almonds and figs paste over low heat until thickened a bit. Add rose water.

Cut and toast the multigrain bread until they get crisp.

Add the strands of saffron to the warm mixture.

Put the toasted bread on a plate and spoon over the almond milk mixture.

Refrigerate for a few minutes and serve cold-garnished with some almond flakes or nuts of your choice.

If you feel confused about whether or not you should include a particular recipe in your diabetes diet, you should speak to your doctor or health coach. If you want to be extra sure, you can even do a quick sugar check after eating your meal. Also, do not forget to keep the portion size in mind while enjoying these delectable treats.

