Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 Mehndi Designs: Latest Trendy Henna Art, DIY Indian Pattern and Arabic Styles for Meethi Eid

EID AL-FITR 2023: People all around the world are busy making extensive preparations for one of their most important festivals, Eid al-Fitr. The Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations also mark the beginning of the 10th month of the Islamic calendar which is Shawwa. The night before Eid al-Fitr, Chand Raat, marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month during which the Muslim community fast from dawn until dark.

This year Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22. Chand Raat celebrations wouldn’t be complete without beautiful henna designs on your hands. There are simple Arabic patterns as well as more elaborate ones for you to choose from.

If you are still confused about which to choose, here are a few trendy and beautiful designs that you might like:

Mehendi is seen as a sign of good luck. For someone who is fond of florals, this is a perfect choice. This only covers the palm and has a traditional look, while the rest of the hand is free to be accessorised with different jewellery. While the design has less coverage, it gives your palm an artistic appearance.

Love floral but want to go light on the henna? This is what you need. These simple, minimalist designs are sleek yet beautiful. On special occasions, when you don’t want to overindulge in art but still want to maintain the holiday mood, this delicate design is ideal.

This design will give your hands an ornamental look. It appears to have chains at the back of the palm and a broad bracelet-like design on the wrist. It can help you do away with a few jewellery items. It has a mix of several mandala designs with intricate patterns.

Here is a design that is perfect for you if you don’t enjoy wearing mehendi but still want to look festive this holiday season. The back of the palm is covered in floral patterns, delicate strokes, and leaves, while the fingers are left unadorned. Choose a ring or nail colour to enhance the look further.

This one is inspired by the elements of the festival. The crescent moon in the middle, with stars and other ornamentation, carries the spirit of the festival. This minimal yet unique style is very popular among several Arabic Henna designs.

