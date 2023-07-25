Elevate Your Wedding Trousseau With These 5 Vibrant Patterns

Printed lehengas are an excellent choice for wedding functions such as Haldi, Sangeet, and cocktails due to their lightweight and lively nature. You can even add them to your wedding trousseau. These prints can bring a playful charm to your wedding attire. Unlike heavy and restrictive lehengas, the lightweight ensembles offer greater freedom of movement, making them more convenient to wear during the monsoon festivities. Indian fashion is a rich treasure trove of designs and patterns, showcasing a wide array of motifs from bold to floral, deeply rooted in the country’s culture. The diverse selection of prints adds to the allure of printed lehengas, making them a popular and stylish choice for celebratory occasions in any season.

Even the Bollywood leading ladies like Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt agree with us when it comes to picking a lehenga with a beautiful, bold Indian print. One can choose Alia Bhatt’s romantic pink Anushree Reddy lehenga choli which she wore at her best friend’s wedding or can go for Anushka Sharma’s multi-hued lehenga for a low-key celebration. The lehenga had floral threadwork and featured coloured-block panels in lively shades of purple, orange, and ice blue.

Famous Indian prints include Kalamkari, Bandhani, Batik, Bagh, Leheriya, Ajrak, Ikat, Patoli. Let’s delve into traditional Indian prints and patterns which will look perfect in the monsoon season.

Florals

A lehenga printed with a floral pattern adds femininity, freshness, and punk to the look. Indian floral designs from flower buds to blossoming flowers. One can wear a pink flowery lehenga for Mehendi lehenga or can go for Katrina Kaif’s ocean blue printed lehenga by Anita Dongre.

Royal Motifs

Opting for royal motifs in printed lehengas can instantly add a regal touch to one’s wedding ensemble. Prints inspired by iconic symbols like the Taj Mahal, peacocks, and the floral gardens of Kashmir evoke a sense of grandeur and elegance.

Block Prints

India is known for its exquisite block prints, including the well-known Kalamkari prints. This art form flourished in Machilipatnam, a city located in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, and it gained prominence during the 18th century as an adornment on clothing. Block prints involve intricate designs and patterns, created using wooden blocks dipped in dye, which are then carefully stamped onto fabrics.

Batik design

It is a print that is a traditional textile art form. Batik designs include varied patterns including abstract designs, geometric prints, abstract designs, and images of plants and animals. Batik designs are done in Andhra Prades, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Leheriya

It is a traditional Indian print known for its vibrant hue and wave-like patterns. Leheriya prints are related to the state of Rajasthan in India.