Eliminate Digestive Discomfort: Reduce Bloating and Gas by Following These Measures

While occasional gas or bloating is typical, persistent or frequent occurrence is a sign of digestive imbalance

Published By: Nishad Thaivalappil

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 19:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Bloating refers to an atypical expansion or enlargement of the abdominal region
Bloating refers to an atypical expansion or enlargement of the abdominal region

Gas and bloating are common digestive issues that can be uncomfortable and inconvenient. Many people turn to natural remedies to alleviate these problems. From proper diets and incorporating spices to drinking warm water and exercising regularly, we will delve into various strategies for improving digestion and reducing discomfort. With the help of these tips, you can improve your digestive health and feel more comfortable. Scroll down to understand bloating is and a few tips to eliminate the problem.

What is bloating?

Bloating refers to an atypical expansion or enlargement of the abdominal region. This often results in a sensation of fullness and tightness in the stomach, leading to discomfort and abdominal pain.

What causes bloating?

Bloating is primarily caused by weak digestion. While occasional gas or bloating is typical, persistent or frequent occurrence is a sign of digestive imbalance. When the gastrointestinal tract is unable to break down food into small enough particles for absorption, the abdomen swells. This can lead to the formation of toxins in our food, preventing proper nourishment of our tissues.

Tips to Eliminate Gas and Bloating:

  • Emphasise on cooked food in your diet
    If you have weak digestion and experience gas and bloating, opt for cooked food as it is easier to digest and gentle on your system.
  • Incorporate spices in your meals
    Spices like cumin seeds, fennel seeds, ginger, and asafoetida aid digestion.
  • Use ghee in your cooking
    Ghee helps lubricate your food and hydrate your intestines, which aids in proper digestion, absorption, and elimination of waste material.
  • Chew your food thoroughly
    Proper chewing is an essential component of the digestion process. It is recommended to chew slowly, ideally 32 times for each bite. Additionally, consider chewing on fennel or cumin seeds after meals as they can help with digestion.
  • Practice mindful eating
    Mindful eating involves sitting quietly and eating slowly. It helps you focus on your food and be present in the moment.
  • Avoid drinking liquids before and during meals
    Drinking liquids before and during meals dilutes the digestive enzymes and weakens appetite. Instead, wait approximately 30 minutes after eating before drinking something to aid your digestive system, like herbal teas.
  • Avoid cold drinks/foods
    Cold drinks or foods can weaken digestion. Opt for warm or room-temperature foods and beverages instead.
  • Exercise regularly
    Regular exercise can improve digestion and promote overall health.
  • Incorporate breathing exercises
    Breathing exercises like pranayama can reduce stress, which in turn can impact digestion.

These tips are a safe, natural, and effective way to help alleviate gas and bloating. But, if your symptoms do not improve, it is crucial to seek advice from a healthcare expert.

