Embrace Sustainability: 5 Brands Making a Positive Impact on World Environment Day

With faster technology and internet proliferation, convenience and sustainability are hard to achieve. Some innovative brands are successfully bridging the gap between the two. On World Environment Day, let’s pledge towards a brighter and greener world with the following five eco-conscious brands, which would help you to contribute to a sustainable planet. Simpl, a Merchant first Checkout Network enables you to discover many such brands and access their products with one-tap.

Leafy Affair

Leafy Affair crafts exquisite botanical wearables are all about fashion and sustainability. Blue frame bracelet, Frilly flower victorian necklace, Tinsel flower earrings are meticulously handcrafted from real leaves and enable one to embrace nature’s beauty.

Spicta

Spicta is a trailblazer in oral care, revolutionising the industry through its unwavering commitment to sustainability. Toothbrushes and oral hygiene products are crafted from bamboo and other eco-friendly materials, which helps to reduce plastic waste. Spicta’s innovative plastic-neutral approach, with The Disposal Company, ensures that for every product sold, an equivalent amount of plastic waste is effectively removed from the environment.

Nursery Live

Nursery Live is making gardening accessible and sustainable for each one of us. Organic seeds, plants, and gardening tools, they have it all. By promoting organic gardening practices and minimizing the use of harmful chemicals, the brand helps you cultivate a healthier and more sustainable environment inside your home.

Organic India

Organic India is dedicated to cultivating true wellness through its extensive collection of organic herbal supplements, teas, and personal care products. Unwavering commitment to organic farming practices, ensures the purity and efficacy of their products while also protecting the environment and supporting local communities. Embrace Organic India’s holistic approach to well-being and sustainability, and enjoy their range of products that promote a healthier lifestyle and a greener planet.

NewBoo

NewBoo diapers, are crafted from sustainable materials and are free from harmful chemicals. They are biodegradable, reducing environmental impact of baby products. With NewBoo, you can provide your little ones with the utmost care while minimizing your ecological footprint.

As we celebrate World Environment Day, let us remember the power of our choices in creating a greener future. By supporting these brands and others like them, we can make a positive impact on our planet. Together, let’s embrace eco-friendly practices, inspire others to join us, and create a healthier environment for ourselves and future generations. Remember, even the smallest actions can contribute to a brighter and more sustainable world. Happy World Environment Day!