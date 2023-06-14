Embrace The Goodness Of These Grains To Keep Diabetes Under Check

Diabetes is a chronic condition that arises when the pancreas doesn’t produce sufficient insulin or when the body doesn’t properly utilise the insulin it produces. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood glucose levels. Hyperglycemia, also known as high blood glucose or elevated blood sugar, is a common complication of uncontrolled diabetes. Over time, it can cause significant damage to various body systems, particularly the nerves and blood vessels.

Scientists have recognised the benefits of coarse grains, and it has been designated as a superfood. Eating these grains will not only prevent diabetes but also keep you safe from a variety of other diseases.

Ragi: It is high in nutrients, aiding digestion, lowering the risk of heart disease, slowing ageing, and managing diabetes. Ragi has an outstanding nutritional profile, containing all of the major macronutrients - carbs, fibres, fats, and proteins - as well as significant levels of key micronutrients - vitamins and minerals.

Foxtail millet could be a cheaper alternative to animal protein meals. Its flour and protein concentrate may have high functional qualities, making it suitable for a wide range of food applications. Foxtail millets contain a low glycemic index and may increase pancreatic cell production of insulin, a hormone that regulates blood glucose. These activities can assist to reduce the blood glucose increase.

Jowar is widely regarded as the “new quinoa" due to its gluten-free and whole-grain properties. Jowar is an intricate carbohydrate that takes time to digest. As a result, blood sugar levels remain steady. As a result, it is an excellent diet for diabetics and also helps to lose weight.

Millets have many health benefits, including lowering blood sugar and cholesterol levels. They’re also gluten-free, so folks with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity can enjoy them. Millets contain high fibre and non-starchy polysaccharides, two forms of indigestible carbohydrates that aid in blood sugar regulation. This cereal contains a low glycemic index (GI), which means it is unlikely to cause blood sugar spikes.