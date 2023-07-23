Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Lifestyle » Embrace The Monsoon And Cozy Up With These Delicious Cocktail Recipes

Embrace The Monsoon And Cozy Up With These Delicious Cocktail Recipes

Check out these delicious cocktail recipes in the monsoons

Advertisement

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 16:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Cocktails are always a good addition to the monsoons. (Image: Shutterstock)
Cocktails are always a good addition to the monsoons. (Image: Shutterstock)

Grey skies and rainy days may not be everyone’s cup of tea. But here’s a way to make the gloomy days better – find yourself a cozy corner, light a candle or two, maybe play some Sinatra in the background and make yourself a hot toddy or try one of the delicious cocktail recipes below while you enjoy the pitter-patter of rain.

Longitude77 Kashmiri Saffron Sour

Ingredients

  • Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky – 60ml
  • Kashmiri Saffron Syrup – 30ml
  • Lime Juice – 20ml
  • Egg White / Magic Velvet – 3 drops
  • 1 Lemon Green
  • Grapes

Garnish

  • Kashmiri Chilli Oil
  • Kashmiri Saffron Strands

Method

  • Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, dry shake
  • Add ice and shake well
  • Fine strain in a chilled Nick & Nora glass
  • Garnish with saffron/chili oil using a dropper

Advertisement

Longitude77 Ratnagiri Alphonso Mango Smash

Ingredients

  • Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky – 60ml
  • Alphonso Mango Juice (aamras) – 20ml
  • Lime Juice – 15ml
  • Mint Syrup – 20ml
  • Cow Milk – 30ml

Garnish

Slice of Ratnagiri Alphonso Mango/Mango Leather (Aam Papad)

Method

  • Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker (except milk), add ice, and shake well
  • Strain & add milk, allow this to settle. Filter through a coffee filter
  • Serve in an Old-Fashioned glass with Ice Block, Garnish with Aam Papad

Cold Brew Kick

Ingredients

  • 35ml Ballantine’s Finest Whisky
  • 15ml coffee liqueur (Kahlua)
  • Cold Brew Coffee
  • 5ml sugar syrup

Method

  • Fill a shaker with ice
  • Pour in Ballantine’s Finest, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup. Top with cold-brew coffee
  • Shake it up
  • Serve for the perfect wake-up call

Summer Pitcher

 Ingredients

  • 100ml Ballantine’s Finest Whisky
  • 25ml Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 25ml Lillet Blanc (Substitute: sweet white vermouth)
  • 400ml Lemon Soda
  • 1 Lemon
  • Green Grapes

Method

  • Fill your jug with 15-20 ice cubes
  • Add a handful of Lemon Slices and halved Green Grapes
  • Pour in 100ml of Ballantine’s Finest, 25ml of fresh lemon juice, 25ml Lillet Blanc
  • Top with 400ml of Lemonade
  • Give it a good stir and pour out a round

Blueberry Fizz

Ingredients

  • Ice Cubes
  • 45 ml Absolut Vodka
  • 30 ml Blue Curacao
  • 15 ml Lime Juice
  • 10 ml Simple Syrup
  • 1 Wedge Lemon
  • Blueberry

Method

  • Fill a highball glass with ice cubes
  • Add the mentioned amount of Absolut Vodka, lime juice and simple syrup
  • Garnish with blueberries and a lemon wedge and stir
  • Add blue curacao 

 

Lemon Drop Martini

Ingredients

  • Ice Cubes
  • 20 ml Absolut Vodka
  • 20 ml Absolut Citron
  • 30 ml Lemon Juice
  • 10 ml Simple Syrup
  • 10 ml Triple Sec
  • 1 Twist Lemon Zest

Method

  • Fill a shaker with ice cubes
  • Add all ingredients together
  • Shake and strain into a cocktail glass
  • Garnish with a twisted lemon zest

Unvined Riesling Strawberry Fling

 Ingredients

  • 2 fresh strawberries
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 30mL lime juice
  • 120mL Unvined Riesling

Garnish

Hibiscus flower or half strawberry

Method

  • Muddle strawberry and sugar
  • Add Unvined Riesling and lime and shake
  • Double strain into a martini glass over a hibiscus flower
  • Add strawberry to the side of the glass

Unvined Shiraz Sangria

Ingredients

  • 75 cup Unvined Shiraz
  • 1 Star Anise
  • Cinnamon quill
  • 2 Cardamom pods
  • 25 cup Orange Juice
  • Palm sugar to taste

Garnish

Orange and apple slices

top videos
  • Miss Italy Bans Transgender Women From Participating In The Beauty Pageant

    • Method

    • Bring wine and spices to just below a simmer
    • Allow to cool in a punch bowl
    • Add orange juice and sugar to taste
    • Serve over ice with orange, apple and cinnamon

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Swati ChaturvediSwati Chaturvedi loves to write about everything lifestyle. From food to travel ...Read More

    first published: July 23, 2023, 16:31 IST
    last updated: July 23, 2023, 16:31 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App