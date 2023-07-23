Embrace The Monsoon And Cozy Up With These Delicious Cocktail Recipes

Grey skies and rainy days may not be everyone’s cup of tea. But here’s a way to make the gloomy days better – find yourself a cozy corner, light a candle or two, maybe play some Sinatra in the background and make yourself a hot toddy or try one of the delicious cocktail recipes below while you enjoy the pitter-patter of rain.
Longitude77 Kashmiri Saffron Sour
Ingredients
- Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky – 60ml
- Kashmiri Saffron Syrup – 30ml
- Lime Juice – 20ml
- Egg White / Magic Velvet – 3 drops
- 1 Lemon Green
- Grapes
Garnish
- Kashmiri Chilli Oil
- Kashmiri Saffron Strands
Method
- Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, dry shake
- Add ice and shake well
- Fine strain in a chilled Nick & Nora glass
- Garnish with saffron/chili oil using a dropper
Longitude77 Ratnagiri Alphonso Mango Smash
Ingredients
- Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky – 60ml
- Alphonso Mango Juice (aamras) – 20ml
- Lime Juice – 15ml
- Mint Syrup – 20ml
- Cow Milk – 30ml
Garnish
Slice of Ratnagiri Alphonso Mango/Mango Leather (Aam Papad)
Method
- Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker (except milk), add ice, and shake well
- Strain & add milk, allow this to settle. Filter through a coffee filter
- Serve in an Old-Fashioned glass with Ice Block, Garnish with Aam Papad
Cold Brew Kick
Ingredients
- 35ml Ballantine’s Finest Whisky
- 15ml coffee liqueur (Kahlua)
- Cold Brew Coffee
- 5ml sugar syrup
Method
- Fill a shaker with ice
- Pour in Ballantine’s Finest, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup. Top with cold-brew coffee
- Shake it up
- Serve for the perfect wake-up call
Summer Pitcher
Ingredients
- 100ml Ballantine’s Finest Whisky
- 25ml Fresh Lemon Juice
- 25ml Lillet Blanc (Substitute: sweet white vermouth)
- 400ml Lemon Soda
- 1 Lemon
- Green Grapes
Method
- Fill your jug with 15-20 ice cubes
- Add a handful of Lemon Slices and halved Green Grapes
- Pour in 100ml of Ballantine’s Finest, 25ml of fresh lemon juice, 25ml Lillet Blanc
- Top with 400ml of Lemonade
- Give it a good stir and pour out a round
Blueberry Fizz
Ingredients
- Ice Cubes
- 45 ml Absolut Vodka
- 30 ml Blue Curacao
- 15 ml Lime Juice
- 10 ml Simple Syrup
- 1 Wedge Lemon
- Blueberry
Method
- Fill a highball glass with ice cubes
- Add the mentioned amount of Absolut Vodka, lime juice and simple syrup
- Garnish with blueberries and a lemon wedge and stir
- Add blue curacao
Lemon Drop Martini
Ingredients
- Ice Cubes
- 20 ml Absolut Vodka
- 20 ml Absolut Citron
- 30 ml Lemon Juice
- 10 ml Simple Syrup
- 10 ml Triple Sec
- 1 Twist Lemon Zest
Method
- Fill a shaker with ice cubes
- Add all ingredients together
- Shake and strain into a cocktail glass
- Garnish with a twisted lemon zest
Unvined Riesling Strawberry Fling
Ingredients
- 2 fresh strawberries
- 1 tsp sugar
- 30mL lime juice
- 120mL Unvined Riesling
Garnish
Hibiscus flower or half strawberry
Method
- Muddle strawberry and sugar
- Add Unvined Riesling and lime and shake
- Double strain into a martini glass over a hibiscus flower
- Add strawberry to the side of the glass
Unvined Shiraz Sangria
Ingredients
- 75 cup Unvined Shiraz
- 1 Star Anise
- Cinnamon quill
- 2 Cardamom pods
- 25 cup Orange Juice
- Palm sugar to taste
Garnish
Orange and apple slices
Method
- Bring wine and spices to just below a simmer
- Allow to cool in a punch bowl
- Add orange juice and sugar to taste
- Serve over ice with orange, apple and cinnamon