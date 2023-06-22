Embracing Diversity: Unforgettable LGBTQIA+ Masterpieces in Literature and Cinema

In recent years, LGBTQIA+ narratives have found their way into the mainstream in remarkable ways. Absolut Glassware has been at the forefront of this movement, encouraging inclusivity, diversity and celebrating a world without biases for over 40 years now.

Earlier this year, the brand launched its first-ever Pride campaign in India – ‘Be an #AbsolutAlly’. It has been co-created with 10 #AbsolutAllies from across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, including names such as Dutee Chand, Durga Gawde, Patruni Sastry, Jay Anand, Alex Matthew, Aniruddha Mahale, Maitrayanee Mahanta, Anwesh Sahoo and Anjali Lama. Furthering the cause of the campaign, here is a list of books and films that help understand the queer community better, as recommended by the Absolut Allies. From heartwarming coming-of-age tales to gripping dramas and plots that aim to inspire, these stories celebrate the power of representation and love in all its forms.

WHAT TO READ

Straight to Normal: My Life as a Gay Man, by Sharif D. Rangnekar

Straight to Normal is the autobiography of a gay man who had to battle bouts of confusion, vulnerability, depression and also unlearn the normative definition of lust, love and everything in between, in order to thwart the desire to kill himself and find a reason to live. Sharif has written his story where he describes how he gained an identity but lost a near lifetime, looking for love and companionship. Through this book, he hopes that anyone who feels pressured to appear ‘straight’ finds the strength to be who they are.

Your Driver Is Waiting, by Priya Guns

This gut punching masterpiece is a queer feminist retelling of the 1970’s film Taxi Driver. It takes the readers on a rollercoaster which is Damani’s life, a young woman struggling to make ends meet while navigating love, social injustice, and the complexities of modern society. With its razor-sharp wit and dark, this novel explores themes of alienation, the pursuit of love, and the intersections of class and race.

Sissy, by Jacob Tobia

A heart-wrenching, eye-opening, and giggle-inducing memoir about what it’s like to grow up not sure if you’re (a) a boy, (b) a girl, (c) something in between, or (d) all of the above. “Sissy" invites readers into a world where the traditional understanding of gender is replaced with a celebration of individuality.

Memory of Light, by Ruth Vanita

An irresistible passion takes root, expanding and contracting like a wave of light. Over two summers, aided by Nafis’s friends, the poets Insha and Rangin, and Sharad, himself in love with a man, they exchange letters and verses, feeding each other the heady fruit of desire. When Chapla leaves for home, they part with the dream of building a life together. Can their relationship survive the distances? Narrated in the voice of Nafis, Memory of Light weaves an exquisite web of conversations, songs, reminiscences around a life-changing love.

Greenland, by David Santos Donaldson

A read to captivate the readers through a tapestry of love, literature, and self-discovery. This is a quirky and compelling novel-within-a-novel that captures the essence of a young writer’s quest for self-expression and the tackling of profound questions about race, sexuality, and the power dynamics inherent in relationships.

WHAT TO WATCH

Pariah (2011)

This is a stunning and powerful film that centers around a teenager’s journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance regarding her sexuality. It authentically portrays the emotional minefields that queer Black women often experience making it a must-watch for anyone seeking a heartfelt and thought-provoking coming-of-age tale.

The Color Purple (1985)

Spielberg’s adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel is a deeply emotional and thought-provoking film that tackles issues of race, gender, and personal liberation. This powerful film is an epic tale portrays protagonist’s life who amidst the hardships, discovers unexpected love and finds solace wherever she can.

Moonlight (2016)

“Moonlight," directed by Barry Jenkins, is a groundbreaking film that explores themes of masculinity, identity, and sexuality through the life of its protagonist, Chiron. The film sensitively portrays the challenges and complexities of Chiron’s experiences as he tries to find his place in the world.

Love, Simon (2018)

Love, Simon presents a heartfelt coming-of-age narrative that explores self-discovery and the pursuit of love. The film highlights the importance of every individual having the opportunity to experience a great love story. It is a genuine portrayal of a young person’s journey of self-acceptance.