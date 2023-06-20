Emotional Unavailability: Identifying The Signs And Finding Solutions To It

Creating meaningful connections and fostering emotional bonds has become increasingly vital in today’s world. However, the presence of emotional unavailability can hinder the development of these healthy relationships. Emotional unavailability manifests in various ways, including difficulty expressing emotions, maintaining distance, inconsistency in words and actions, and fear of commitment. Being able to identify these signs is crucial for personal growth and making informed decisions about our connections. Psychotherapist Sadaf Siddiqi recently brought attention to this significant topic through an insightful Instagram post titled, “5 Patterns that Indicate Emotional Unavailability."

In her post, she shared valuable strategies for recognising and addressing emotional unavailability. Let’s delve into the wisdom she imparted, helping us navigate the complexities of emotional availability in our relationships.

Here are some important patterns to keep in mind: