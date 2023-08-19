Enhance Your Everyday: Dive into the Latest Lifestyle Launches

Unlock a world of exciting possibilities with our comprehensive roundup of the latest launches from diverse lifestyle brands. From stylish bags for both men and women to bold and beautiful lipsticks, fashion-forward maternity wear, and a cutting-edge fitness platform offer, these new releases promise to elevate your lifestyle to new heights. Whether you’re a fashion enthusiast, a fitness aficionado, or simply seeking to revamp your everyday essentials, these innovative products are here to inspire and cater to your every need.

Advertisement

Mackly

Name: BURGUNDY LINES

Description: Maternity Shirt features an elegant Burgundy Lines design. Made from 100% cotton with a woven texture, it offers both comfort and style. Embrace motherhood in confidence and grace.

Name: FLOWER GARDEN

Description: Cotton Printed Maternity Sleepshirt. Made from 100% cotton, woven for durability. Stay comfortable and stylish throughout your pregnancy. Sleep soundly and wake up refreshed!

Lavie Sport

Product name: Apex Laptop Backpack

Description: Introducing our Apex Laptop Backpack, a perfect blend of style, comfort, and sustainability. Crafted with Premium Melange Fabric, this eco-friendly and breathable material keeps you feeling fresh throughout your journey. With two spacious main compartments and a padded laptop pocket accommodating up to 15.6" laptops, staying organized is effortless. The front pocket features multiple zippered organizers for keys, pens, cell phones, and more. Convenient fabric pockets on the sides hold your bottle or compact umbrella, while the aero-flow mesh padded back and shoulder straps ensure ease and comfort. Embrace the ultimate companion for all your adventures with our thoughtfully designed Laptop Backpack.

Available Colors: Black & Navy

Advertisement

USP: Made with premium Melange Fabric (Environment Friendly)

Product name: Ruler Laptop Backpack

Description: Meet Ruler, a high-quality backpack that will make your daily adventures even better. This backpack is made of eco-friendly and breathable Premium Melange Fabric, providing you with both comfort and a positive impact on the environment. It has an efficient multi-level organizer system that includes two large compartments to store all your essentials. Also, it has a padded laptop compartment that can fit laptops up to 15.6 inches, ensuring the safety of your device. You’ll find several zippered organizers in the front pocket, perfect for your keys, pens, cell phone, power bank, and other accessories, so you’re always ready for any situation. The backpack also has fabric pockets on both sides for easy access to your water bottle or umbrella, making sure you’re prepared for any weather or hydration needs. Experience superior comfort with the aero-flow mesh padded back, which keeps you cool and relaxed even when using it for extended periods. The mesh padded shoulder strap reduces strain, and the top handle offers an alternative carrying option for quick, grab-and-go moments.

Available Colors: Black, Grey & Navy

USP: Made with premium Melange Fabric (Environment Friendly)

FITPASS

Advertisement

Ready to take your fitness journey to the next level? Embrace the power of A.I. with FITPASS and grab an exclusive 50% OFF on the FITCOACH membership!

Unleash the potential of personalized training:

- Train smarter with an A.I.-led personal fitness coach

- Tailored workouts to meet YOUR unique goals

Advertisement

- Real-time progress tracking for optimal results

Advertisement

Limited-time offer: Starting at INR 249 per month.

Available on FITPASS app. (Android and iOS supported)

mCaffeine

After seven successful years in the personal care industry, mCaffeine has announced its entry into the beauty and cosmetic market with the launch of Lipsticks, an expansion to its Cocoa range - a highly anticipated addition to its product lineup.

Cover your lips with Cocoa Kiss Creamy Matte Lipsticks, where Nudes are never boring! Would you #DareToIndulge in a lipstick that’s so creamy & weightless, you’ll forget you’re wearing one? Introducing, a range of 6 highly pigmented, moisturizing & lightweight lipsticks designed to spread like melted chocolate on your lips while its rich Cocoa aroma makes you want to indulge in it every day! Witness easy, one-stroke application with the blend of Cocoa Butter, Caffeine and Vitamin E that nourishes, treats dryness, reduces lip pigmentation and protects the skin barrier. Ready to meet your next obsession?

The Baker’s Dozen Jeera Rusk: A classic rusk with the flavour of cumin. The crispy Jeera Rusk is quite enjoyable when taken with tea, coffee or milk. The nutrition of wheat and the tastiness of Jeera make it perfect snack.

Lavie

Lavie Deboss Monogram Collection- This exquisite collection showcases a range of stylish and sophisticated bags that seamlessly blend elegance with functionality, making a bold statement for fashion-conscious individuals who seek the perfect accessory. This new collection is more than just an accessory; it is an expression of personal style and a reflection of the vibrant, dynamic lives of individuals. Each bag in this collection features a beautifully debossed Lavie logo, a symbol of luxury and refined taste. These bags are crafted with utmost attention to detail and are made from premium materials, ensuring durability and longevity. From spacious totes and chic satchel bags to trendy slings and versatile zip-around wallets, the Lavie Deboss Bag Collection has it all.

Embracing the philosophy of accessible luxury, the starting MRP for the Lavie Deboss Monogram Bag Collection is INR 1999 and is now available at Lavie stores, select retail outlets and online platforms.

Wacoal

Plush Desire - The push-up effect gives a raised & fuller look - Inner mesh at the sidebands gives a good fit & support -A wardrobe must for everyday fashion with beautiful lace -Soft lace makes it comfortable for day-long wear -Brushed hook & eye panel feel soft against the skin -Fully adjustable straps -Can be paired with a wide variety of outfits

Caprese

If you are a die-hard fan of the show ‘Emily in Paris’ or you look forward to upping your fashion game constantly, you’ll be thrilled to know that India’s best luxury bag brand Caprese has recently launched its newest collection ‘Emily In Paris’ in association with Viacom 18. Paying homage to the iconic character Emily Cooper and her fashion-forward spirit, the collection beautifully captures her style, sophistication, and pure elegance. The precisely curated collection showcases the series’s essence and Caprese’s impeccable craftsmanship. Caprese’s Emily in Paris collection presents a range of versatile bags across various categories, including slings, totes, crossbody bags, satchels, and more. The flawless interiors, organized compartments, secure zip closures, adjustable sling handles, and Caprese’s signature branded lining make it all the more desirable and exemplify the brand’s commitment to quality and attention to detail.

Camille Draw String Sling: Made using faux leather and embedded with crystals, this magnificent piece can be your companion at a chic brunch or a glamorous party. The bag contains organized interiors with an internal slip and zip pocket to keep your belongings safe and in place, a sturdy chain sling handle, and a metal charm Caprese logo. It is available in two shades: True Blue and Black.

Moonshine Meadery

Moonshine Meadery, India’s first meadery, is thrilled to bring back its highly anticipated seasonal meadLAB offering: Mango Chilli Mead.

Indulge in the exceptional craftsmanship as Alphonso mangoes and bhut jolokia chillies blend harmoniously, creating an unforgettable sensory journey.

Crafted by Moonshine, the frontrunner in the mead movement, this limited-edition mead captures the essence of India’s tropical climate. With 6.5% ABV, it’s a true delight for mango and beverage enthusiasts. And only 2400 bottles are available exclusively in Mumbai and Pune, so don’t miss out on this exquisite mead that leaves a lasting impression.

Hyphen