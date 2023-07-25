Enjoy Lip Smacking Mutton Seekh Kebab Rolls With This Recipe

Mutton Seekh Kebab roll is one dish that can be savoured at any time of the day. It can be eaten as a snack or main course. It is a go-to dish during the monsoon season for many. Seekh kebab rolls take inspiration from the traditional kathi rolls of West Bengal. It is a fusion of street food and classic Indian dish. Pieces of succulent grilled meats are cooked in aromatic and enticing Indian flavours. The pieces are then mixed in a yogurt-based sauce and wrapped in a soft flatbread with lettuce, and slices of onions.
The roll is best enjoyed with mint green chutney. Mutton Seekh Kebab offers a delightful experience. The amalgamation of tender mutton pieces with traditional aromatic spices gives mutton a delicious and smoky flavour. The innovative twist in the dish which is wrapping the mutton in soft flatbread is fun and offers a fulfilling experience. The dish is wholesome and capable of comforting the taste buds of any connoisseur. The texture of tender mutton pieces and the soft crust of the flatbread enjoyed with the tanginess of the mint-flavoured chutney can satiate any epicure.
Checkout the recipe for this tantalizing dish
Ingredients
- Mutton Keema- 500 grams
- Garama Masala- 2 grams
- Crushed Jeera- 2 grams
- Coriander powder- 3 grams
- Haldi- 3 grams
- Red Chilly powder- 3 grams
- Green Cardamom powder- 3 grams
- Ginger- 5 grams
- Garlic- 5 grams
- Salt- 2 grams
- Cup of all-purpose flour - 1
Method
- Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and make a dough. Make balls out of the mixture and rub some oil on the balls to prevent the mutton from drying.
- Marinade the mutton overnight for at least 4 hours so that the flavours are perfectly infused in the meat. To cook the kebab, place the balls on the tandoor skewers, shape them, and cook them in a tandoor for 10 mins.
- Take a small portion from the dough of all-purpose flour, make a dough and roll it like chapati.
- Heat the tawa pan until the pan is hot, then add the rolled-out dough onto the pan. Cook from both sides.
- Now, add the seekh kebabs, sliced onions and tomatoes to the centre of the bread and start wrapping the paratha.
- Fold the bread in half, tuck and seal one end of the roll.
- Wrap the bread tightly all the way before serving it with more green chutney and onion rings.