Enjoy The Most Amazing Homemade Burgers, Recipes Inside

Burgers have a divine quality in them to uplift your spirit and make you feel almost in a jiffy. Before the Monday blues hit us, we need to fall back on something that we know for sure will help us through all that is in store for us next week, and what better than burger recipes, right?

Here are 2 burger recipes that for sure will steal your heart-

Jackfruit and Avocado Burger

Ingredients:-

Spinach Bun

Avocado Slice

Cheddar Cheese

Iceberg lettuce

Heirloom tomato slice

Pulled Jackfruit

Potato

Cucumber slices

Salt

Pepper

Mayonnaise

Chopped onion

Chopped chilli

Chopped bell pepper

Thyme

Olive oil

Refined flour

Bread crumb

Method-

Preheat the oven to 400F’, and bake the potato until it becomes soft Mash them firmly. Heat the pan, add chopped onions, chilli, bell pepper, thyme and saute for a while Take the pulled jackfruit in a bowl, add mashed potato add sauteed mixture and give shape to the patty, keep it aside Make a batter with refined flour and water, and add some seasoning to it Take bread crumbs on a plate, dip the patty into the batter and coat it with bread crumbs Heat the oil and fry the patty until golden brown Now, take the spinach bun, cut into horizontally and toast it under the salamander Apply mayonnaise on both sides of the burger bun arrange all the above ingredients in a burger bun, place cheddar cheese over patty and melt under the salamander. Put some cucumbers and avocado slices and serve it.

Lamb Burger

Ingredients:-

Brioche bun

Lamb mince

Heirloom tomato slice

Onion slice

Cheddar cheese

Chopped onion

Chopped celery

Chopped leeks

Chopped thyme

Olive oil

Romaine lettuce

Salt and pepper

Tempura flour

Method:-

Mix minced lamb, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper together in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Make the mixture into patty Preheat the hot plate, place the patty over a preheated hot plate and cook until firm and cooked properly. Now take a brioche bun, cut into horizontally and toast under the salamander. Make a batter with the help of tempura flour, place onion ring it and fry till golden crisp. Apply mayonnaise on both sides of the burger bun, arrange all the above ingredients on the burger bun, place cheddar cheese over the patty and melt under the salamander. Put a crispy onion ring and serve it.

Inputs by Chef Kaustubh Bhajbhuje, Sous Chef, Conrad Pune.