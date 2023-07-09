Eradicating Diarrhoea: Saving 100,000 Lives in 25 Uttar Pradesh Districts

World’s leading consumer health and hygiene company, Reckitt, launches phase 2 of ‘Dettol Diarrhoea Net Zero’, with the aim to save 100,000 lives. This one-of-a-kind program has been working towards achieving Net Zero Diarrhoeal preventable deaths among under-5 children in Uttar Pradesh. Based on the WHO 7-point plan, the program focuses on raising community awareness and education on prevention, promotion and treatment of diarrhoea in the 25 districts of the state.

6,000 lifesaving Dettol Diarrhoea Net Zero kits, comprising of sanitizers, zinc, ORS and educational material, have been distributed so far to patients under-5 years in Uttar Pradesh to promote healthy hygiene practices, such as hand washing and safe sanitation, along with use of ORS and Zinc and importance of vaccinations for viruses like rotavirus. Culturally adaptable educational music tracks and ‘nukkad nataks’ in local language have also been developed and showcased on-ground to increase access to diarrhoea management knowledge in remote and underserved areas.

In its second year, the program adds districts of Gonda, Balrampur, Sidharth Nagar, Ayodhya, Ambedakar Nagar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Jalaun, and Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, working on ground with communities. Aligned to the government’s Intensive Diarrhea Control Fortnight (IDFC) program and ‘Dastak’ campaign, Dettol Diarrhoea Net Zero enhances the capacity of caregivers to provide effective prevention, treatment, and management of diarrhoea. The program will train 10,000 additional Gulabi didis to fight against maternal and infant mortality in its second phase. The mission is to address delays in timely identification, treatment, and referral of diarrhoea cases through a model that combines digital, on-ground and blended interventions.

Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt – South Asia says, “Uttar Pradesh’s consistent commitment to strengthen its economy by boosting its healthcare inspires us to accomplish more in the state every day. Reckitt has worked with students, teachers, parents, and communities to improve their overall health and well-being over the last eight years, impacting the lives of nearly ten million children. The success of the Diarrhoea Net Zero program in 13 districts has encouraged us to extend our resources and we are thrilled to take the program to 25 districts of the state, ensuring zero diarrhoeal deaths among children under the age of five. With support from the Government of Uttar Pradesh, we will gain momentum and work diligently to create a healthier and brighter future for the children."