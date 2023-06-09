Escape the Ordinary: Explore the Hidden Treasures of South India's Offbeat Hill Stations

As the sweltering summer heat bears down upon us, many people flock to the same crowded hill stations year after year. When we think of hill stations, our minds immediately conjure images of Shimla or Manali, those iconic destinations that have become synonymous with beauty and charm. But why follow the masses when you can embark on a truly unique adventure? If you long for a tranquil escape to unexplored havens, then look no further than the southern part of India. Here, hidden amidst the breathtaking landscapes, lie majestic hill stations waiting to be discovered, offering you the ultimate peace and fulfillment you seek.

So, instead of rushing northwards, let’s embark on a journey to uncover the hidden gems of South India’s captivating hill stations.

1) Yelagiri, Tamil Nadu

This picturesque hill station, also known as Elagiri, sits at an elevation of 1,111 meters above sea level, treating you to breathtaking vistas of verdant forests and valleys. Don’t miss the enchanting Fundera Park, the serene Swamimalai Hills, the revered Velavan Temple, the majestic Jalagamparai Falls, the tranquil Nilavoor Lake, and the delightful Yelagiri Nature Park. Explore Yelagiri and unlock a world of natural wonders.

2) Kudremukh, Karnataka

Discover Karnataka’s second highest peak with a distinct horse-like silhouette. Immerse yourself in the wonders of Kudremukh National Park, Hanuman Gundi Falls, Kalasa, Lakya Dam, and Kadambi Falls for an unforgettable journey into nature’s embrace.

3) Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Experience a peaceful family holiday in the Eastern Ghats. Explore breathtaking landscapes, indulge in unique Andhra, Telangana, and Odisha cuisine like bamboo chicken and chapala pulusu, and immerse yourself in the captivating culture of indigenous tribes like Khond, Kondadora, and Jatapu.

4) Vagamon, Kerala

Uncover the hidden gem nestled in the Western Ghats. With green meadows, misty valleys, and cascading waterfalls, Vagamon offers a serene and tranquil atmosphere. Experience warm hospitality, savour local cuisine, and immerse yourself in vibrant festivals and cultural events. Don’t miss the Vagamon Meadows, Ulipooni Wildlife Sanctuary, Kurisumala, and more.

5) Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu