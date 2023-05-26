Esha Gupta Is Absolutely Winning the Fashion Game in an All-Pink Attire at Cannes; See Photos

Bollywood star Esha Gupta made her big debut this year at the famous Cannes Film Festival, making waves with her captivating red-carpet stagings. Esha has consistently dazzled fans with her flawless fashion sense in addition to her stunning looks, whether she is attending galas or wandering the charming streets of the French Riviera. She has made a name for herself as the pinnacle of style, wearing anything from elegant red-carpet gowns to casually fashionable clothes. Esha looks stunning in brilliant pink outfits in her most recent photo sessions, which not only raise your style game but also make you feel better.

Scroll down and take notes from this fashion expert as you prepare to be inspired by her stylish choices-

Esha Gupta charmed fans on Thursday by posting photos of recent events with the comment, “For “She Shines" panel at the Indian Pavilion #indiaatCannes." The actress, clad in a chic pink sweater and pants, gave off a laid-back feel as she posed gracefully on a couch. Her social media posts are going viral, garnering more than 2 lakh likes and many comments that are filled with appreciation for her. Let’s examine her intriguing images in more detail.

Esha Gupta exudes a calm and relaxed vibe as she snuggles into a vivid pink jumper from the clothing line Sasuphi. The jumper has a round neck, long, oversized sleeves and fine knit embroidery. She wears it with sparkling flared trousers in the same alluring tone to complete her ensemble. Esha’s outfit was styled by fashion designer Victor Blanco, and it is enhanced by carefully chosen accessories.

With black pump heels, statement drop earrings, and a diamond ring on her finger, she gives her appearance a touch of elegance. Esha like to keep her makeup simple, using wine-colored lipstick, neutral eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and contoured cheekbones. She expertly exemplifies how to rock a monochrome outfit while radiating grace and beauty with a beautiful hair bun. And did we notice that she did all this glam look by herself? Absolutely stunning, right?