Esha Gupta, Sunny Leone Rock the Same Bodycon Dress but With a Twist; See Photos

The most recent images from the Cannes Film Festival show Esha Gupta sporting a sky-blue pattern and a black bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit. Esha Gupta, one of Bollywood’s most popular stars, is known for igniting the internet with her sensuous images taken while donning fashionable apparel. She is now on the French Riviera as part of the Indian delegation attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023, which is currently taking place. With her glam outfit, the actress has been causing a sensation in the French capital. On her Instagram page, the actress surprised her followers by posting a photo of herself wearing her most recent dress to the Cannes Film Festival.

Esha Gupta arrived at the Cannes International Film Festival for the first time this year in style wearing a figure-hugging blue tulle outfit. Esha Gupta selected her dress for the day from the offerings of the Italian clothing line Julfer Milano. Christian Louboutin’s high-end line of strappy heels were the perfect addition for Esha Gupta’s stylish attire. Esha Gupta carries a pink handbag and a pair of big sunglasses while walking like a true boss lady. The pavement serves as her runway.

Check out her look right here-

Sunny Leone wore a similar costume by the same designer, but in a different hue, for her third press day in Cannes. She can be seen wearing a bodycon dress with dark brown designs all over that is coffee brown in the most recent batch of photos that she posted on Instagram. Sunny looked stunning in the stunning outfit from the Italian fashion house Julfer Milano. Sunny chose to wear the outfit with a brown jacket from The Frankie Shop, in contrast to Esha.

Sunny’s hair and makeup have really won us over. She wore flawless transparent makeup that accentuated her greatest features with a glossy brown lip colour and highlighter.

Check out Sunny’s look here:

As much as we love the two looks extremely, we are just wondering if this is mere coincidence or not.

She captioned the post, “Love this look for day 3 press for Kennedy." About Kennedy - it is a noir film directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt in the lead roles and and it has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival this year.