Esports Can Prove Instrumental in Promoting Mental Well-Being Among Players

Esports is fast climbing the ladder of popularity with the number of online gamers crossing the milestone of 3 billion worldwide. Gaming gears are becoming more affordable and this coupled with the fast-expanding internet, Esports is finding favour among a wide variety of gamers, developers, and publishers among others. There are a number of benefits associated with online gaming and with players taking part in national and international competitions across the globe, the overall competitiveness of the segment has also reached a new level altogether. The advantages of Esports are today well documented and include the study by Oxford University which favoured the positive impact of quality exposure of games on the mental well-being of gamers.

Deepak Aravind Padmanabhan, Co-Founder & CEO, Creative Monkey Games believes disciplined and quality exposure to Esports can prove instrumental in making gamers dynamic personalities while helping them to achieve desired results on their personal as well as professional fronts. Padmanabhan shares the benefits of playing Esports:

1) Developing Competitive Spirit

Esports tournaments are held in different genres and by participating in these competitions, players develop a strong spirit of playing, competing, and striving hard to win over others. This competitive spirit encourages players to perform better, deliver their best, and advance further to become the best version of themselves. Naturally, all these things help gamers in their mental well-being and strengthen them from the inside to accomplish larger things in their lives. The development of such spirit also helps gamers to get recognition on national and international levels and boost their self-confidence and esteem in the process.

2) Enhancing Multi-skill Capabilities

Esports is significant in helping gamers to develop multiple skills such as better hand-eye coordination, superior cognitive abilities, and quick decision-making among others. These skills are equally relevant in real life and by developing these capabilities, players can achieve higher levels of performance, superior efficiency, and better growth prospects in their lives. These skills are also significant in enhancing the flexibility of players and making them more relevant in today’s fast-changing competitive environment.

3) Encouraging Social Skills

By interacting and communicating with players from a wide variety of cultures, ethnicity, and value orientations, Esports helps gamers to develop superior social skills, coordination abilities, and collaborative expertise. Team games in Esports encourage players to plan, strategize, and strive for a common objective, players learn the nuances of working in teams, helping each other, and rising above personal differences to accomplish larger goals in life. All these things help gamers to become good team players, bond with others well, and develop superior social skills, all of which are essential for gaining success in today’s globalized and interconnected world.

4) Credible Stress Buster

Online gaming is arguably one of the most effective stress busters that can be used to manage anxiety and unease among gamers. Online games are encapsulating and by immersing the players into the virtual world, these take the feeling of stress and anxiety away. There are many online games which have been specifically designed to promote meditation and mindfulness among gamers and a significant difference in the mental well-being of players can be achieved by promoting these games in Esports tournaments.

5) Promoting Discipline and Self-control