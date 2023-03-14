Espresso Martini Day 2023: Enjoy Love Coffee And Alcohol On This Day

Are you a coffee lover who also enjoys a good cocktail? Then mark your calendars because March 15th is Espresso Martini Day! This beloved cocktail has become a staple in many bars and homes around the world, offering a perfect blend of coffee and alcohol. Whether you prefer it shaken or stirred, with vodka or rum, this caffeinated concoction is sure to give you the perfect pick-me-up for any occasion. Join us in celebrating Espresso Martini Day and raise a glass to the perfect marriage of two of life’s greatest pleasures: coffee and cocktails!

Espresso martini cocktail by Avril Gonsalves, Head Mixologist, Butterfly High, Mumbai

You can easily make an espresso martini at home without an espresso machine. In fact, you can literally use any coffee extraction method for example: cafetiere, pour-over, aeropress. However, we recommend using a stove top for making your espresso if you don’t have an espresso machine handy

The liquor base for an espresso martini cocktail is vodka. We recommend choosing a premium unflavored vodka made with the finest ingredients to help the drink truly shine. The drink also incorporates a coffee liqueur.

Ingredients

Vodka-45 ml

Espresso shot

Kahlua -15 ml

Method

Pour all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously to get a foamy surface. Serve in a martini glass or even rock glass over Ice. Your martini is good to go!

Silly Espresso by Latesh Kotian, Beverage Director, Silly, Khar, Mumbai

A twist to the classic espresso Martini with notes of caramel from whisky and refreshed with arabica cold brew

Ingredients:

Blended Scotch Whisky - 60ml

In-House Vanilla Pod Syrup - 10ml

Chocolate Dunk Sauce - 5ml

Arabica Cold Brew - 60ml

Method - Shaken

Glassware - Crystal Nick & Nora

Garnish - Chocolate Dust On Rim

Martini by Mayur Malik, Head Mixologist, Maai Goa

Ingredients

Vanilla infused Vodka:- 45ml

Kahlua:- 15ml

Irish Cream:- 10ml

Espresso shot:- 30ml

Method: Shaken

Glass:- Martini

Coffee Liqueur by Rahul Kamath, Head Mixologist, Elephant & Co, Goa

Ingredients

30ml Absolut Vodka

30ml homemade coffee liqueur

30ml Espresso

5ml Hazelnut Syrup

2 dash Saline Solution

Method

Mix all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake well till the drink is well mixed and chilled.

Double strain in a chilled coupe glass and garnish with three coffee beans.

