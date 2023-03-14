Espresso Martini Day 2023: Enjoy Love Coffee And Alcohol On This Day

Are you a coffee lover who also enjoys a good cocktail? Then mark your calendars because March 15th is Espresso Martini Day! This beloved cocktail has become a staple in many bars and homes around the world, offering a perfect blend of coffee and alcohol. Whether you prefer it shaken or stirred, with vodka or rum, this caffeinated concoction is sure to give you the perfect pick-me-up for any occasion. Join us in celebrating Espresso Martini Day and raise a glass to the perfect marriage of two of life’s greatest pleasures: coffee and cocktails!
Espresso martini cocktail by Avril Gonsalves, Head Mixologist, Butterfly High, Mumbai
You can easily make an espresso martini at home without an espresso machine. In fact, you can literally use any coffee extraction method for example: cafetiere, pour-over, aeropress. However, we recommend using a stove top for making your espresso if you don’t have an espresso machine handy
The liquor base for an espresso martini cocktail is vodka. We recommend choosing a premium unflavored vodka made with the finest ingredients to help the drink truly shine. The drink also incorporates a coffee liqueur.
Ingredients
Vodka-45 ml
Espresso shot
Kahlua -15 ml
Method
Pour all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously to get a foamy surface. Serve in a martini glass or even rock glass over Ice. Your martini is good to go!
Silly Espresso by Latesh Kotian, Beverage Director, Silly, Khar, Mumbai
A twist to the classic espresso Martini with notes of caramel from whisky and refreshed with arabica cold brew
Ingredients:
Blended Scotch Whisky - 60ml
In-House Vanilla Pod Syrup - 10ml
Chocolate Dunk Sauce - 5ml
Arabica Cold Brew - 60ml
Method - Shaken
Glassware - Crystal Nick & Nora
Garnish - Chocolate Dust On Rim
Martini by Mayur Malik, Head Mixologist, Maai Goa
Ingredients
Vanilla infused Vodka:- 45ml
Kahlua:- 15ml
Irish Cream:- 10ml
Espresso shot:- 30ml
Method: Shaken
Glass:- Martini
Coffee Liqueur by Rahul Kamath, Head Mixologist, Elephant & Co, Goa
Ingredients
30ml Absolut Vodka
30ml homemade coffee liqueur
30ml Espresso
5ml Hazelnut Syrup
2 dash Saline Solution
Method
Mix all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake well till the drink is well mixed and chilled.
Double strain in a chilled coupe glass and garnish with three coffee beans.
