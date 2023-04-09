Essential Medical Tests To Take In 30s And 40s For Optimal Health

As we get older, our body goes through several changes and becomes more prone to certain health problems. It is essential to take preventive measures and prioritise our health by undergoing routine medical check-ups. Regular check-ups and timely tests can help in identifying health concerns and taking appropriate actions to manage them. People with a family history of health issues such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and blood pressure must take special care and go for regular check-ups. Take a look at some health check-ups you should definitely go for when in your 30s and 40s.

Tests after you reach the age of 30:

Advertisement

Blood Pressure and Cholesterol Test - It is important to get regular blood pressure and cholesterol tests done to monitor any signs for an increased risk of heart disease. Thyroid Function Test - This test helps to detect any thyroid disorders that may cause weight gain, dementia, arthritis, hair loss and other symptoms. Heart Related Check-ups - It is necessary to have frequent medical check-ups to check how healthy the heart is and to identify any signs of heart disease as soon as possible. Screening for Sexually Transmitted Infections - Having frequent tests for sexually transmitted infections is important to find any health issues that could cause problems in the future if they are not treated. Cancer Screening - Depending on the family history and other factors, cancer screening tests should be done regularly.

ALSO READ: What Are Cataracts? Know Types, Symptoms And Treatment

Tests after you reach the age of 40:

Lipid Profile - A lipid profile test helps to assess the cholesterol levels in the blood and to detect any signs that may increase the risk of heart disease. Eye Check-up - Regular eye check-ups help to detect vision problems, cataracts, or other eye conditions that may develop with age. Diabetes Test - This test helps to detect any signs of high blood sugar levels, which could increase the risk of diabetes. Mammogram - Women should undergo mammograms on a periodic basis to detect any signs of breast cancer. Dental Test - Going to the dentist frequently can help nip gum disease, cavities or other problems in the bud and maintain good oral health.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here