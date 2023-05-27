Eva Longoria Makes Bold Sheer Move in Elie Saab’s Haute Couture Gown at Cannes 2023

Eva Longoria’s style quotient has been an extension of her glamorous and charismatic personality. Making heads turn on the The Old Oak red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 26th, Eva looked surreal in a bold sheer gown designed by renowned Lebanese couturier Elie Saab.

As one of the brand ambassadors of L’oreal, Eva ruled the red carpet just like the queen of cannes she is. Eva was the first to take lead on the red carpet, and following her were actresses Andie McDowell and Anushka Sharma, who made her Cannes debut this year.

The haute couture gown from the designer Spring/Summer 2023 collection ‘A Golden Dawn’, an indulgent escape from the ordinary, where sheer beauty and magic wed in a never-ending union. Each majestic piece from the collection was intricately created with impressions from the natural scenes and rituals of the revered Kingdom of Thailand.

The intricate patterns intertwined with thread work and sequin detailing, creates a beautiful and sensual narrative on Eva’s body. The nude sheer fabric plays the perfect canvas to elevate the patterns that celebrate Eva’s hourglass figure. The sleeveless gown comes with a delicate train featuring intricate embroidery detailing.

Styled by Maeve Reily, Eva completed her look with jewellery from Chopard. Ahead of the red carpet, Eva was seen spending some quality time with her son. The cute video saw her son jump up on Eva’s back while she was already dressed in the sheer gown. Looks like no red carpet can come in the way of mommy duties.

Like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, actress Eva Longoria has a long standing relationship with the Cannes Film festival and has been setting red carpet fashion goals for a very long time. This year, the actress stunned in an array of glamorous and contemporary styles during her film festival appearances.

Eva has never shied away from experimenting with glamorous looks. From cut out shimmery dresses to classic black ensembles, Eva has never failed to impress her fans.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival red carpet has been graced by an array of celebrities from across the globe including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Helen Mirren, Viola Davis, BlackPink’s Rose, Scarlett Johanson, Johnny Depp, Gigi Hadid, Salma Hayek, Julianne Moore, and Natalie Portman among others.