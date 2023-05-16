Ever Tried Paneer Roastie In Your Kitchen? Here's Its Recipe

If you crave a flavourful breakfast and also something easy and quick to prepare, your search ends right here. Yes, this quick and healthy breakfast recipe that includes suji, dahi, paneer, and vegetables is called Paneer Roastie. It can be a great addition to a protein-rich breakfast. So what are we waiting for? Let’s get started.

Ingredients

1 Cup Suji

1 cup Curd

1/4 cup Capsicum

finely chopped

1/4 cup Onion finely chopped

1-inch Ginger finely chopped

1 tsp Garlic finely chopped

2 Green Chillies finely chopped

1/4 cup Carrot, finely chopped

1/4 cup Beans, finely chopped

150-gram grated paneer

1 tsp Chilli flakes

1/2 tsp Coriander Powder

1/2 tsp Black Pepper Powder

Salt to taste

2 tbsp Oil

2 tbsp Coriander Leaves finely chopped

1/2 tsp Jeeraa

Pinch of Hing

1/4 tsp Turmeric

7-8 Curry Leaves

1 tsp Mustard Seeds

11/2 cup Water

1 Pack of Fruit Salt

Steps to make it

In a mixing dish, combine 1 cup semolina, 1 cup curd, and 1 cup water. Set aside this batter.

In a pan, heat one tablespoon of oil and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves, allowing them to crackle for a few seconds.

Add the onion, green chilli, ginger, and garlic and sauté for a few seconds. Cook the capsicum, beans, and carrots in it now.

Fry for a few seconds before adding the chilli flakes, black pepper powder, salt, and coriander powder. Now add the grated paneer and mix it well with the spices before frying it. Allow it to cool.

Add some water to the batter and incorporate the paneer mixture. Mix it with the fruit salt.

Now, heat a little oil in a skillet and take a ladle full of batter and distribute it in the pan, covering it with a lid and roasting it on one side. Similarly, roast from the opposite side.

Your paneer rostie is finished; serve it with green chutney.