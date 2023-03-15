A review of many studies has found solid evidence that being overweight or obese elevates the risk for at least 13 types of cancer. Strong evidence is already available in the public domain to link five cancers to being overweight or obese: adenocarcinoma of the oesophagus; colorectal cancer; breast cancer in postmenopausal women; and uterine and kidney cancers.

Now the International Agency for Research on Cancer has identified more cancers associated with being overweight and obese. They are meningioma, multiple myeloma, adenocarcinoma of the oesophagus, and cancers of the thyroid and postmenopausal breast. Apart from them, cancers associated with the gallbladder, stomach, liver, pancreas, kidney, ovaries, uterus, colon and rectum (colorectal) are also linked to an increase in weight. Among these cancers, only cases of colorectal cancer can be prevented by prior screening. Screening prevents new cases by finding abnormal growths in the colon and rectum before they turn into cancer.

Apart from cancer, Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, a Bariatric & Laparoscopic Surgeon has pointed out myriad problems that obesity causes. In an interview with The Financial Express, she said that these problems are Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, joint pain, P.C.O.S and infertility. Not getting enough physical activity is also one of the major causes of why people end up getting obese.

Since being overweight has been associated with dangerous problems like cancer, people must take up some urgent measures to get rid of it. The best way to treat obesity is to eat a healthy and less-calorie diet. Exercising regularly is also another important step people should take up to get rid of excessive weight. Apart from these, other steps which should be essentially taken to get rid of weight are-

join a local weight loss group

take up activities such as fast walking, jogging, swimming or tennis for 150 to 300 minutes (two-and-a-half to five hours) a week

Eating gradually and avoid situations where you know you could be tempted to overeat

People may also benefit from receiving psychological support from a trained healthcare professional to help change the way they think about food and eating.

