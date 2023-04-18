Diljit Dosanjh's Turle Wali Pagri at Coachella; His Turban Stylist Gurpartap Singh Kang Calls It 'Proud Moment for India' | Exclusive

Diljit Dosanjh created history when he celebrated and performed his music at the Coachella Music Festival on April 15th. Marking his debut and being the only Punjabi Sikh to perform at the festival, Diljit brought his Punjabi vibe not just through his music but with his desi style as well.

Dressed in a traditional Punjabi costume which comprised a black kurta, chadra ( a piece of cloth tied on the lower half of the body) and pagri (turban), Diljit added a contemporary twist to the look by including a pair of Jordans, yellow gloves and a Carhatt WIP Elmwood vest.

Known for his love for luxury brands and Indian silhouettes, Diljit has never shied away from experimenting with his looks. Keeping Coachella’s look an extension of his roots and his identity, Diljit had everyone in the audience vibe with him as he set the stage on fire with his performance at the festival.

A pagri is held in high regard by the Punjabi and Sikh community, and Diljit has been honouring it in every performance be it on stage acts or in movies. And making him achieve every look with elan, is his turban stylist Gurpartap Singh Kang.

Gurpartap who has been working with Diljit for the past 12 years, has been instrumental in Diljit’s iconic pagri looks. And with Coachella 2023 being the most iconic moment, Gurpartap who is currently in the US with Diljit spoke exclusively to News18 about how proud he was to see Diljit Dosanjh perform on such a big stage such as Coachella. “Haryana ke chote se village Ranjit Nagar (Gondar) se Coachella tak pouncha..Proud moment," expresses Gurpartap Singh Kang.

Speaking about his choice of outfit for the festival, Gurpartap further adds, “It is a proud moment for Punjabis and India, to see our traditional costume on such a big stage like Coachella. I feel extremely blessed to share this moment with Diljit and style the traditional pagri for his iconic performance."

Donning a traditional look on an international stage, says a lot about Diljit, when asked Gurpartap who styles Diljit’s stylish looks, Gurpartap says, “Diljit styles his own on stage looks. I tie and style his pagri based on the costume and the scenario requirement for instance film characters etc. For the Coachella performance, we decided on doing the traditional Punjabi turle wali pagri." The pagri which was made from 8 metres of cotton voile fabric complemented the black kurta and chadra adorned by Diljit. The yellow gloves added a pop of colour to his monochrome look.

While this look definitely celebrated his charming personality, we can’t wait to see what he will be wearing for his second performance at Coachella 2023 on April 22. I guess we just got to wait and watch!

