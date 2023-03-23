In this day and age, stress and anxiety are common among many. People deal with stress due to a lot of issues like work, family, health concerns, and financial obligations. Heightened stress levels for a long time can cause severe health issues like heart disease, anxiety disorders and depression. Several other factors like genes, lifestyle and diet also make people vulnerable to stress. It is important to manage stress and anxiety levels. This space curates some natural ways with which people can deal with this.

Exercise

According to WebMD, a 10-minute walk can prove to be very beneficial for alleviating anxiety levels. Exercising regularly, for at least 3 times a week, can prove to be more helpful in warding off the problem of stress. Exercise can help release feel-good endorphins and other natural brain chemicals that can enhance your sense of well-being.

Deep Breathing

Deep breathing (sometimes called diaphragmatic breathing) is a practice that enables the inflow of more air into your body. It can help calm your nerves, reducing stress and anxiety. It can also help you to improve your attention span. Fast breathing should be avoided as it can increase anxiety levels.

Identifying the anxiety triggers

It is important to identify the factors which can cause and increase anxiety. A mental health condition, anxiety can be triggered by emotions, experiences and events. These factors can even worsen anxiety levels and degrade the health of an individual.

Stop having unrealistic expectations

Having unrealistic expectations about the self can contribute to increased feelings of anxiety and dissatisfaction. The idea of perfectionism is normally the result of trying to live up to an internal ideal. It can also be motivated by fear, such as worrying about how others perceive you.

Muscle relaxation

Progressive muscle relaxation (PMR) is a relaxation technique, which involves tensing and then relaxing your muscles, one by one. This helps you release physical tension, which can ease stress and anxiety. Research has shown that PMR offers a range of benefits, including pain relief and better sleep.

