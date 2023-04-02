Exhibit ‘Sangam/ Confluence’ Marks Opening of Art House - NMACC’s Dedicated Visual Art Space

Having taken guests on a journey of spectacular performing and costume art shows over the last two days, the launch programming at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre turned to the power and beauty of visual arts on its culmination day of launch weekend.

Inaugurated by Smt. Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani, the Art House – the Centre’s dedicated space for visual arts – opened with ‘Sangam/Confluence’. The unique exhibition features over 50 exquisite artworks and installations from 5 Indian and 5 international artists, all celebrating India’s diverse cultural impulses and traditions.

Curated by American curator Jeffrey Deitch and India’s leading cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote, the exhibit is inspired by the idea of unions deeply rooted in Indian culture. From the works of internationally acclaimed artists like Anselm Kiefer, Cecily Brown and Francesco Clemente - whose pieces are being displayed in India for the very first time - to the artworks of eclectic Indian artists like Bhupen Khakhar, Ranjani Shettar, Ratheesh T. and Shantibai, the show witnessed a unique melting pot of traditions, much like the Cultural Centre itself.

The final day of the gala also saw Mrs. Nita Ambani and Ms. Isha Ambani unveil ‘India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination’ - a beautifully illustrated eponymous coffee table book published by Rizzoli. An extension of the eponymous costume art exhibit that enthralled audiences on Day 2, this visually rich volume features an introduction by author, costume expert and ‘India in Fashion’ Curator Hamish Bowles, along with fascinating and insightful scholarly notes by renowned curators, historians, and journalists in the fields of fashion, textile and art history.

This was followed by a reading of excerpts by Ms. Isha Ambani, along with art historian, writer and curator Amin Jaffer, fashion & textile designer Anuradha Vakil, noted fashion journalist and critic Suzy Menkes, and editor and writer Priyanka Khanna.

The evening drew to a melodious close with guests being serenaded by critically acclaimed Indi-pop singer Prateek Kuhad.

As on the days before, the Swadesh craft souvenir store continued to pique the interest of visitors, with many choosing to take memorabilia back home.

While the mega-events wrapped up the three-day gala that saw the coming together of an eclectic mix of Indian and international artists and key personalities from across the world, excitement continues at the Centre with ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’, ‘India in Fashion’ and ‘Sangam/Confluence’ opening to the public from April 3.

