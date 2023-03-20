Experience A Week Long Vegan Carnival at Aerocity

Indulging in what you like without compromising on the taste is what everybody looks for! We believe that cutting out meat and dairy doesn’t mean you can’t have variety; it simply means there’s something for everyone. So, with the concept of serving innovation with flavor, one8 Commune in association with Blue Tribe Food, has launched The Vegan Grub- a plant based menu bringing an alternative approach to your everyday meals.

Blue Tribe Foods has been a strong voice for the use of plant based protein with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as their ambassadors and investors, who had been following a meat-free lifestyle for years. Their association with the brand is a step towards raising awareness for a more conscious approach in which the food is consumed without impacting the environment. This approach is helping consumers find an alternative for their favourite meat products without missing out on the taste.

The Vegan Grub menu is so good even carnivores can find something to love, without having to compromise on their favorite food and flavours. Some of the specialty dishes include Chicken Katsu Bao, Paper Thin Pizza, Wok Tossed Sausage and Guntur Chili Rice, and Keema Pav amongst others. Each dish involves ingredients / protein that is derived from plants, such as plant based pepperoni, plant based keema, plant based pork sausage and others. Each product is made of ingredients like soy, peas, vegetable protein, and more, which are an approachable alternative for everyday life.

Chef Pawan Bisht, says, “There is a larger part of the consumer who is levitating towards vegan food but doesn’t want to bargain on the taste and aroma. Hence, vegan food made with plant based protein is gaining popularity as it helps in targeting both the issues."

Sohil Wazir, CCO, Blue Tribe, believes through the launch of their new menu with a successful culinary venture like one8 Commune, they can promise to offer a vast variety of scrumptious mock meat products for not just vegans or vegetarians, but for everyone. “We share a strong bond with Virat and Anushka, who have wholeheartedly spearheaded our plant-meat revolution. This is yet another crucial step towards promoting the environmental and health benefits of a plant-based diet, through a perfectly curated menu that promises the real texture, taste, and flavor of the meat," adds Wazir.

All the dishes included in The Vegan Grub menu include ingredients derived from plants, such as plant-based pepperoni, plant-based keema, plant-based pork sausage, and others.

Where: one8 Commune Aerocity

When: 17th March ‘23 - 25th March ‘23

