Expert Explains 3 Health Benefits Of Consuming Drumsticks

Drumsticks are a daily household vegetable in India. This food item is majorly used in sambar and is also well known for its health benefits. These are good sources of vitamins, phosphorus, calcium and iron. Many people also consume its leaves and flowers for a nutrient-rich diet. The powder prepared from its leaves is also often used as a food supplement.

Drumsticks are also full of anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antiviral elements. Dr Jitendra Sharma, Ayurvedacharya of Balrampur Hospital, Lucknow, explains the three health benefits of Drumsticks which can help people who are suffering from diabetes and arthritis.

Beneficial For Diabetes: People who are diabetic should add drumsticks to their diet to control their blood sugar levels. The presence of riboflavin vitamins in this food item helps in breaking down carbohydrates into glucose, which eventually produces energy for our body. The pods, leaves and flowers of the drumsticks also contain various proteins. To avoid or control diabetes, it is advised to add drumsticks to your diet.