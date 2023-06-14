Expert Explains How Coconut Water Impacts Diabetic Patients

Although coconut water is typically seen to be healthy for those with diabetes, it should only be drunk in moderation. Compared to high-sugar beverages, it has a low glycemic index, which indicates it does not induce a significant rise in blood sugar levels. It still contains carbohydrates, though, so it’s crucial to watch how much is ingested and include it in your total daily intake.

Due to the abundance of minerals and antioxidants in coconut water, it may increase insulin sensitivity. The ability of the body cells to absorb glucose from the bloodstream and respond to insulin is known as insulin sensitivity. Magnesium, potassium, and vitamin C are among the elements in coconut water that may contribute to improved insulin retention.

Furthermore, since inflammation and oxidative stress can increase insulin resistance, the antioxidants in coconut water may aid in lowering these negative effects. Reducing inflammation may enhance insulin resistance and glucose metabolism in people with diabetes.

It’s important to remember that even while coconut water could improve insulin response, it shouldn’t take the place of any prescription diabetes medications or procedures. For individualised guidance on controlling diabetes and incorporating coconut water into a healthy diet, consult with a healthcare practitioner or diabetes specialist.

Those who have diabetes should keep the following in mind when ingesting coconut water:

Pure coconut water should be preferred over canned coconut water. Avoid putting sugar or other sweeteners in it.

Avoid eating copra since it is high in saturated fat, which can be dangerous for those who have diabetes.

It’s crucial to pick the proper time to consume coconut water. To enhance cardiovascular response and boost immunity, it should be ingested in the late afternoon.

Coconut water shouldn’t be consumed by people with chronic kidney illness, rheumatism, or gestational diabetes.