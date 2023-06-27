Expert Explains How Pickles Can Increase Blood Sugar Levels

Although consuming pickles comes with several advantages, one must be aware of the right quantity to consume. Despite having many health benefits, consuming pickles on a regular basis can trigger the blood sugar level and lead to many other health problems. Studies show that doctors often forbid eating pickles, chillies, spices, etc. Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, chief nutritionist and diabetes specialist at Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru, recently shared her insights on the matter.

Consuming Pickle Can Increases Blood Pressure

Dr Rohatgi explains that pickles are known for their salty taste, and some varieties may include vinegar to enhance flavour. Vinegar has been associated with potential benefits in reducing blood sugar levels.

However, it is worth noting that pickles often contain high levels of salt and a blend of various spices which leads to a spike in blood sugar levels. This is why doctors frequently advise patients to avoid excessive consumption of pickles, as well as oils and spices.

Causes of Increased Blood Sugar Levels

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi has highlighted that pickles often contain significant amounts of salt (sodium) and oil. Since pickles are a type of fermented food, they are commonly consumed along with other cuisines. As a result, our overall salt intake significantly increases when we consume pickles because we do not reduce the amount of salt intake in other foods.

How Does the Consumption of Pickle Affect Diabetic Patients?

In the past, it was common to include pickles along with bread and vegetables in office meals. However, the current trend shows a significant increase in the consumption of packaged items outside the home, such as chips, papad, chutney, biscuits, bhujia, pizza, burgers, and other junk food. These items tend to have excessive amounts of salt, resulting in an escalation of our overall salt intake compared to previous times.

When we consume pickles daily, we increase the sodium levels in our bodies to alarming levels. This excessive sodium can subsequently lead to higher blood pressure and contribute to heart-related issues.

