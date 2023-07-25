Experts Suggest Walking As An Effective Way To Shed Pounds, Improve Health

Walking, a simple yet highly effective exercise, is often overlooked by many despite its numerous health benefits. While some may believe that walking doesn’t contribute significantly to weight loss, recent reports suggest otherwise. If done correctly, walking can lead to noticeable weight reduction in as little as a month. To harness the full potential of walking for weight loss, it is essential to understand the optimal duration, distance, and speed required.

According to Dr Dodge Skeller, a renowned expert from the Australian health website Better Health, walking is one of the best ways to stay physically active and achieve various fitness goals. Beyond weight loss, daily walking offers numerous advantages, including reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, burning extra calories, improving respiratory health, and enhancing mood through the release of endorphin hormones. Dr Skeller also emphasizes that there is a significant distinction between walking for routine activities and walking for weight loss.

Dr Albert Matheny highlights that walking can burn more calories than one might imagine, and calorie expenditure depends on factors such as body weight, metabolism, walking speed, and determination. On average, walking 1.6 kilometres burns approximately 100 calories, but to achieve this, brisk walking at a speed of at least 6 kilometres per hour is required. Increasing the walking speed can elevate calorie burn even further. For instance, walking briskly for 6 kilometres in 1 hour can burn between 100 to 130 calories.