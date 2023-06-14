Exploring Dehradun: Must-visit Places For An Unforgettable Trip

Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand, beckons with its tranquil ambience nestled amidst the foothills of the Shivalik Range. It offers a serene retreat, allowing visitors to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Whether you are looking to explore the city or venture to nearby hill stations, Dehradun offers a plethora of activities to engage and enchant you.

Immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Dehradun, an ideal destination for a memorable getaway with family or friends. Beat the summer heat as you explore the city’s captivating attractions, carefully curated to enhance your experience. Here are some must-visit places to include in your itinerary:

Dakpathar, a tiny toy town on Yamuna’s banks, is one of the best locations for a visit to Dehradun. The area is not only endowed with natural beauty, but its proximity to the Yamuna Hydel Scheme makes it ideal for bird watching.

Advertisement

Tapkeshwar Temple, Uttarakhand’s oldest Shiva temple, is one of the top attractions around Dehradun for travellers and worshippers alike. This temple is referred to as the Drona Cave because Guru Dronacharya (Mahabharat) is said to have lived there.

Sahastradhara, which means “thousand-fold spring," is a famous picnic destination known for its Sulphur Springs, the water that has medicinal and therapeutic effects. You can go for a quiet picnic and swim in the Sulphur-rich waters, or you can just sit back and enjoy the view of the waterfall, which cascades through limestone stalactites and creates a rather attractive image.

Malsi Deer Park is worth a visit because it is home to not just deer but also nilgais, peacocks, rabbits, Himalayan antelopes, and even tigers. When it relates to sightseeing in Uttarakhand, the Dehradun Zoo is in a league of its own.

Maldevta, one of Dehradun’s most renowned tourist destinations, is a strange picnic site surrounded by deep thickets. In Maldevta, a tourist can do many things. A temple set in nature, the lively melodies of the River Song, trekking through the lush forest; all of it makes it the ideal site for campers.

Advertisement

Robber’s Cave is one of those Dehradun tourist attractions that needs no introduction. This river cave in Dehradun, commonly referred to as Guchhu Pani, is claimed to be Lord Shiva’s old residence.

Robbers used to conceal stolen goods in the cave during British times, hence its moniker.