Exploring The Flavoursome And Fascinating Varieties Of Mangoes In India

Get ready to indulge in a fruity frenzy, because we’re about to take a delicious dive into the world of mangoes. With a wide range of varieties to choose from, mango is undoubtedly the king of fruits. Known for their sweetness and rich flavours, mangoes are a seasonal delicacy that people eagerly wait for each year. Whether you prefer the tangy taste of a Totapuri or the sweetness of a Kesar, there’s a Mango out there that will make your taste buds sing.

Some of the most loved varieties in India are listed below:

Advertisement

Alphonso: Commonly referred to as Hapus, is both popular and expensive in India due to its unique taste, colour, and shape, which sets it apart from other varieties. While its main cultivation is in Maharashtra, Alphonso mangoes are also grown in certain regions of Gujarat, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. Kesar: This is a famous type of mango from Gujarat that has a sweet and pleasant smell and a thin skin. It was named after the spice saffron. Dasheri: A well-known mango variety from Uttar Pradesh, it has a juicy and fiberless flesh with sweet and aromatic flavour. Interestingly, this mango was first cultivated by the Nawabs of India. Langra: This mango variety famous for its unique shape and green yellow skin. It has a sweet and tangy flavour and is cultivated in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. Totapuri: Mainly grown in Southern India, it is famous for its unique shape resembling a beak. Due to its sour taste, Totapuri mangoes are commonly used in preparing pickles, chutneys and other dishes. Chausa: They are named after the town in Bihar where they are grown. This mango is usually available towards the end of the season. Legend has it that the mango was named by Sher Shah Suri to celebrate his victory over Humayun. Banganapalli: It is a well-known type of mango originating from the town of Banaganapalle in Andhra Pradesh. The mango is famous for its sweet and juicy taste. Neelam: Grown in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Neelam has a delightful fragrance. The best quality is produced during the monsoon season and they remain available throughout the year. Payri: This variety signals the start of the mango season, much like the Banganapalli. It is grown in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala. Himsagar: The mangoes have a unique small, round shape and juicy taste. It originates from the Northeast regions of India and has the shortest season span among all mango varieties.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here