Exposed: The 5 Most Common Actions That Reveal Infidelity

For people involved, infidelity can be a traumatic experience. It’s a topic that has generated much discussion over time and has led to the breakdown of many marriages and relationships. However, the idea of infidelity has changed throughout time blurring the lines between what is acceptable and what not.

In March 2023, Gleeden, the first women-led discreet dating app, conducted research on India’s shifting views on marriage, adultery, and other cultural conventions. The study, conducted in February 2023 by the renowned international market research and public opinion specialist Ipsos, polled 1,503 married Indians between the ages of 25 and 50 from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The study uncovered some of the most popular and recent love customs that Indians are embracing, including infidelity.

“More and more couples are starting to reject the idea of conventional monogamous partnerships, embracing a new idea of a relationship that is able to give them the flexibility to explore their sexuality. The shift in perspective on relationships in Indian society is a good example of the country’s acceptance of individuality and personal autonomy. Contrary to popular opinion, a recent study revealed that Indians have a strong propensity for exploration, with over 60% of them having tried swinging and other unconventional forms of dating," says Sybil Shiddell, India’s country manager, Gleeden. The survey clearly demonstrates how Indians are far from conventional and enjoy experimenting and self-expressing in the bedroom, frequently in tandem with their partners.

Advertisement