Relationships can be a tricky affair at times. Having expectations of your partner are natural, but sometimes they can lead to disappointment, anger and arguments. You may often be the wrong one and yet continue to argue. Later, when you realise your mistake, it gets difficult to make things up with a simple “sorry". No matter how healthy your relationship is, if you realise and accept your mistake a little late, putting in extra effort while apologising is inevitable. Sometimes, a bad apology can even lead to a breakup. It is thus important for you to know the right way to apologise to your partner. Here are four ways you can do that:

Express your guilt – It is important to show your partner that you understand where you went wrong and feel guilty about it. There is no shame in bowing down to your better half when you know you are wrong. The ego can destroy the bond that you and your partner share. Never let ego interfere; feel the guilt and remorse for your actions without embarrassment.

Take responsibility for your behaviour – It is necessary to discuss with your partner what happened and take responsibility for your actions. Accepting your mistake and promising your partner that you would not repeat it is the biggest form of reassurance.

Give them space to cool down – In case none of this works out, make sure you give them space and let them calm down. This way, it gets easier for them to accept your apology. Otherwise, things may get worse, even when you try to salvage it.

Actions speak louder than words – In the days that follow, make sure you abide by your words and do not repeat any of the mistakes. Show them through your actions that their words hold meaning in your life and you give them importance. If you do not do so, your partner may feel like none of it matters to you and you have been taking it a little too easy.

