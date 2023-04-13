Faloodas In This Telangana District Sell Like Hotcakes, Vendors Earn Rs 4,000-5,000 Every Day

During the hot summer months, all that we crave are cold beverages. Sipping on some coconut water, lemon juices and lip-smacking ice cream comes to our respite, helping us escape from the harsh rays of the sun. Some places in India suffer the worst kind of heatwave as well. One such destination is Telangana’s Peddapalli district. As compared to other districts, Peddapalli often records unbearably high temperatures. The weather in this region is known to be hot and humid, with the scorching heat of the sun giving it a tough time for the residents.

But the summer months in Peddapalli have been a boon to the merchants selling falooda. Falooda is one of the most sought-after desserts across India, made with a wide variety of ingredients that include cream milk, vanilla ice cream, rose syrup and sabja seeds that are often topped with dry fruits, almonds, cashews and pistachios.

Because of the intense heat that Peddapalli suffers from during the summers, several merchants from other states are eager to come here to flourish their business in this particular season. Apparently, faloodas sell like hotcakes in Telangana, especially in Peddapalli.

Speaking about vendors, a man named Gotu Patikar from Rajasthan sells this delectable dessert in Godavari’s Chowrasta. Because of the nutrient-infused ingredients in falooda, the dessert is in high demand in Peddapalli. Apart from the above-mentioned ingredients, falooda might also contain tulsi and cherries which make the dish tastier.

Since faloodas are rich in healthy ingredients, they are both in high demand and also quite costly. But keeping in view the scorching sun and intense temperatures, people just cannot restrict themselves from having the dessert. Another unnamed young man claims to be doing good business by selling faloodas, earning about Rs 4,000-5,000 every day.

Similarly, a third falooda seller reportedly drives four carts, stuffed with the dessert each day across Peddapalli, which sells rapidly, leaving the carts empty in a matter of hours. Besides faloodas, the cart-puller also sells some equally mouth-watering delicacies in the district that include a glass of cold almond milk, chilled lassi, fruit mix juices and several other refreshing drinks for consumers to enjoy.

