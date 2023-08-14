Fancy A Cup Of Masala Chai? Here’s How You Prepare It At Home

Chai is loved by most people in India. Many people kick start their day with a cup of chai, without which the mornings seem incomplete. The ritual of drinking chai transcends all boundaries. There are many varieties of chai available in our country. One of them that is quite popular here is masala chai. While normal chai is quite easy to make, masala chai has a specific way of making it. It consists of specific quantities of spices. Masala chai powder can be easily made at home. An Instagram user recently shared its recipe on social media. Let’s look at the ingredients and the recipe for making masala chai at home.

Ingredients for making masala chai powder:

1 and a half cups green cardamom

5 black cardamoms

2 teaspoons fennel

2 teaspoons of black pepper

1 teaspoon cloves

2 cinnamon sticks of three inches

1 small piece of dry ginger

1 nutmeg

1 star anise

Preparation of masala chai powder:

To make the masala chai powder, first add green and black cardamom, cloves, black pepper, and cinnamon to a pan and dry roast them for 2-3 minutes on a low gas flame. Once these spices start heating, they leave an aroma. Keep these spices aside, and then put dry ginger, star anise, and nutmeg in the same pan and dry roast them as well for 2-3 minutes. Once roasted, mix these things with the earlier spices. Now cool all these spices well, and then put them in a mixer grinder and grind them properly. The powder can be stored in an airtight container. Your masala chai powder is now ready.