Trends :Horoscope TodayDehydrationMiss World 2023National Children’s DayRihanna
Home » Lifestyle » Fashion Icon Tamannaah Bhatia Takes Breath Away in Beige Pantsuit

Fashion Icon Tamannaah Bhatia Takes Breath Away in Beige Pantsuit

Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles fans with a stunning beige pantsuit look. The talk on social media is all about her gorgeous attire and chic jewellery accessories. Check out the specifics of her attire right here

Advertisement

Published By: Riya Ashok Madayi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 09:54 IST

Mumbai, India

Fans are in awe of Tamannaah Bhatia as she poses in a stunning beige pantsuit. (Photos via Instagram)
Fans are in awe of Tamannaah Bhatia as she poses in a stunning beige pantsuit. (Photos via Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia, the epitome of elegance and style, has established herself as a fashion icon in the entertainment industry. With her innate sense of fashion and impeccable taste, she effortlessly sets trends and inspires fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Her choices reflect a perfect blend of contemporary trends and timeless classics, making her an inspiration for many. A day back, the actress shared a series of captivating pictures, wearing a beige pantsuit, leaving her fans in awe. Accompanying the mesmerising snapshots was a caption that read, “Jee Karda."

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia once again proved her fashion prowess as she mesmerised her fans in a stunning ensemble curated by renowned stylist Shaleena Nathani. The actress showcased her impeccable fashion sense as she donned a captivating look featuring fashion brands, The Frankie Shop and Chanel.

Her ensemble began with a white shirt, exuding sophistication and providing a clean canvas for the rest of her outfit. Adding a touch of elegance, Tamannaah adorned an oversized beige blazer that effortlessly elevated her overall look. The combination of the white shirt and the beige blazer created a striking contrast, highlighting her impeccable style. Complementing the blazer, Tamannaah wore high-waisted beige pants, further enhancing her ensemble’s allure. The tailored fit of the pants showcased her svelte figure while exuding a sense of grace and flair.

To accessorise her classy ensemble, Tamannaah opted for stylish accessories that added a touch of glamour. A chic big pearl choker necklace and a golden chain necklace with a large circular pendant adorned her neck, paired with statement pearl drop earrings, creating a captivating visual appeal.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

In terms of makeup, Tamannaah opted for a natural and radiant look. A neutral-toned eyeshadow accentuated her eyes, complemented by perfectly winged eyeliner and voluminous mascara-coated lashes. Contoured cheeks with a subtle hint of blush added a healthy glow, while a lovely shade of pink lipstick completed her makeup look flawlessly.

To showcase her gorgeous locks, Tamannaah opted for an open-hair look with a middle partition. Her luscious tresses gracefully cascaded down her shoulders, adding a touch of allure and completing her overall captivating appearance. Tamannaah Bhatia’s fashion sense once again took centre stage as she effortlessly pulled off this stunning ensemble.

Follow us on

About the Author

Riya Ashok MadayiRiya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from trav...Read More

first published: June 10, 2023, 09:54 IST
last updated: June 10, 2023, 09:54 IST
Read More