Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, is being celebrated by the Muslim community worldwide. People spend their time in remembrance of Allah and observe a fast from sunrise to sunset. They follow strict discipline by keeping Rozas and avoiding any kind of food and drinks during the fast. During Ramadan days, they read verses from the Holy Quran, offer their prayers to Allah and get together for the Iftar.

Ramadan month begins after the first sighting of the crescent moon and concludes on completing a month, which is also known as Eid. Ramadan is considered auspicious as the teachings of the Holy Quran were first introduced to Prophet Muhammad. This year Ramadan month started on March 23 and will end on April 21, 2023, with Eid-ul-Fitr.

Vice President of Ithadulma Hind, Mufti Asad Qasmi, has appealed to the people to keep Roza, according to the religious beliefs and rules. He said that in the morning the fasting starts with the Fajr Namaz. Sehri is done before the Fajr prayer. The person who is keeping roza, should wake up around 3 am and should stop eating and drinking before the time of Fajr prayer. After this, the person is not allowed to eat any kind of food for the whole day. At the time of sunset, Maghrib namaz is done after which iftar begins. He further said that from Maghrib to Fajr prayer, people can eat food as per their wish. That is, after the sunset, people can have food throughout the night till the time of sunrise.

What should a person do if he is travelling?

Mufti Qasmi said that in Islam, Shariat has many beliefs for the fasting people. He says that according to the religion of Islam, if a person travels about 80 kilometres, then he is considered a Musafir and if that person does not have any compulsion, then he can keep a fast. However, if that person is facing any kind of problem, then he should avoid fasting. But according to Shariat, that person will keep a roza apart from 30 days and according to Ahriyat, he will keep one additional fast as Qaza.

What should a sick person do?

If a person is suffering from any kind of disease during the month of Ramadan, Shariat exempts the said person. In such a condition, the person should not fast. But according to Shariat, as soon as that person becomes physically healthy, he should complete the missed fasts in any month within the whole year.

If someone knowingly skips fasts

In the holy month of Ramadan, a person following the Islamic religion has to keep roza according to Shariat. If the person who is physically fit, does not suffer from any disease or is not on any kind of journey and that person doesn’t keep a fast, then there is a strict condition for them in Shariat. According to this, the person will feed 60 poor people in lieu of breaking or skipping one roza, or he will have to keep 60 consecutive rozas.

Mufti Qasmi said that if the person is unable to observe this due to any reason, then he will have to observe the fast from the beginning. He further said that today’s young generation is busy using digital devices and mobile phones, appealing especially to the youth, Mufti Qasmi said instead of this the young ones should offer their prayers and worship Allah in the holy month of Ramadan.

