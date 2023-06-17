Father’s Day 2023: 5 Books To Gift Your Dad For Good Reading Time

FATHER’S DAY 2023: Picking a gift for fathers can be really tricky. You want to make him feel special, but at the same time, want to ensure it is not too generic. But if your dad likes to read, you can definitely gift him a book that will keep him occupied and put a smile on his face. If you are struggling to pinpoint what books to gift your dad, we have made a list that you can choose from and buy them all.

Dad is Fat

The book ‘Dad is Fat’ is written by comedian Jim Gaffigan. It is a humorous take on Jim’s own life as a father of five children where he expresses the happiness, horrors, and chaos in his life. He shares his experience of being a new parent to going through the empty nester feeling. His honest, observant, and explosively funny narrative will make everyone relate to their own family. Victory City

If he is a history buff, you can consider gifting him ‘Victory City’ by Salman Rushdie. The fictional story is about a 9-year-old Pampa Kampana who witnesses the death of her mother which leaves her grief-stricken. She soon becomes a medium for a goddess, who tells her that she will be the key to the rise of Bisnaga- which means victory city. Pops

‘Pops’ by Michael Chabon is a collection of seven essays that reveal the plight of a modern father. His book offers insight into many struggles of self-doubt and making sure he is being the best parent his kids deserve. Many of the stories are of his children finding their own paths. He understands how important it is for children to find their passion and how delicately he needs to handle it to so that they do not get discouraged. Above Ground

‘Above Ground’ is written by Clint Smith and is a perfect gift for your dad. Clint Smith creates compelling imagery of the emotional turmoil he faces as a father. He explores how becoming a father has changed his perspective on the world. The poems sometimes reveal how he has discovered the world from the eyes of his children or what it means to have a family. Why Fathers Cry At Night

‘Why Fathers Cry At Night’ is a non-traditional memoir by Kwame Alexander. The book is full of love poems, family recipes, personal letters, and reminiscing about Kwame’s childhood and his early marriage and finding the greatest love in his life- his daughters. In the book, he shows his vulnerability as a father and as a son who has experienced heartbreak, failure, passion and joy.