Father’s Day 2023: Fathers Embrace Frozen Snacks, More Than Mothers, Says Study

Father’s Day (June 18) is just around the corner. There are perceptions of fathers not being much inclined towards cooking or lending a hand in the kitchen. However, an interesting study titled ‘STTEM – Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease & Mood Uplifter’ - The India Snacking Report (Volume I) by GodrejYummiez, a brand of ready-to-cook products from Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd (GTFL) highlighted preference towards frozen snacks, particularly among fathers. The report states 52% fathers in India are taking charge of cooking frozen snacks more than mothers. Notably, 83% of fathers, and an equal number of mothers believe that frozen snacks are a quick and convenient fix for the family.

When compared across regions, the report highlights that fathers in the East region showed highest preference for cooking frozen snacks with a 58% score. The second rank is taken by fathers in Southern India with 55% score. Fathers in the West and North India, showed near similar levels of preferences towards frozen snacks with 49% and 48% score respectively.