Father's Day 2023: If You Still Do Not Have A Plan For The Day Take Your Dad To These Luxurious Hotels

Father’s Day is literally a few hours away and if you still have not come up with a plan then this is the right time to do so. Do not give up right away if you were unable to chalk out something owing to your busy schedule, there is still some time left and a lot of plans can up if you brainstorm hard enough.
However, the good part is that you do not have to brainstorm alone because we have got your back. If your dad loves to travel and all things luxury- look no further. We have 3 places for every type of wanderlust-
- For the wildlife and nature lover -
Get ready to be transported to a splendid oasis that will leave you absolutely breathless with wonder. The extraordinary Jamala Wildlife Lodge is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of Australia’s capital city, Canberra. This place is not just an ordinary lodge rather it is a haven of luxury and adventure, the very first of its kind in the whole city. Every bit of the Jamala experience has been meticulously curated in order to inspire their guests to watch, cherish and protect the incredible animals in the wild. It is certainly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come face-to-face with some of the world’s most dangerous and endangered animals in one place.
- For the leisure seeker -
The Hilton Maldives Amingiri resort is a slice of heaven just a short 20-minute boat ride from Malé airport. At this luxurious resort, one can find themselves immersed in utmost relaxation and comfort. All the beaches and overwater villas come complete with a lovely private pool, offering one the perfect sanctuary to completely unwind and rejuvenate. Allow yourself to indulge your senses at the Amingiri Spa, where you can pamper yourself and let your worries simply fade away. When it comes to dining, prepare yourself and your dad to embark on a fantastic culinary adventure. From succulent seafood to beachside BBQ delights, this place presents a grand range of dining options to tantalize your taste buds.
- For the sustainable traveller -
Soaring above Singapore’s prime shopping belt, Pan Pacific Orchard is a verdant sanctuary that not only offers a haven for relaxation but also brings to life a deep commitment to sustainability. Surrounded by the beauty of forest, beach, garden and clouds, the combination of lush landscapes and breathtaking views is sure to create an atmosphere of pure tranquillity. The hotel’s floor-to-ceiling efforts to reduce its environmental impact through initiatives such as rainwater harvesting and green spaces contribute to an eco-friendlier future, making your stay even more meaningful.
first published: June 17, 2023, 17:46 IST
last updated: June 17, 2023, 17:46 IST