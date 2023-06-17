Father's Day 2023: The Perfect Last-Minute Gifting Guide For Your Dad

Father’s Day is here and it is one such day when you should go all out in order to bring a smile to your dad’s face. It is that one day of the year apart from his birthday when you can put in your thoughts and make a sweet little impact in his life. In case, you still have not planned a day for him or bought a gift for him this is your sign to do so.
ALSO READ: Happy Father’s Day Wishes 2023: 100+ Wishes, Quotes, Images and Status For Your Dad
Here are some amazing last-minute gifting ideas, that you can get your father-
- Naturamore Nutri Heart:
A healthy heart is central to overall good health. Embracing a healthy lifestyle at any age can prevent heart disease and lower your risk for a heart attack or stroke. Give your dad the gift which can help him to keep his heart healthy. Netsurf Naturamore Nutri-Heart is a herbal nutraceutical which is enriched with a perfect blend of natural ingredients and traditional Indian Ayurvedic herbs like Flaxseed, Grapeseed, Arjuna, Coenzyme Q-10, Garlic, and Guggulu which help in maintaining the normal function of the heart. It helps in maintaining heart health, balancing blood cholesterol levels and maintaining the optimum health of blood vessels.
- Necktie and Pocket Square Gift Set by Ferns and Petals
This stylish duo is the perfect gift choice for those fathers who appreciate sophisticated fashion. With its subtle anchor pattern and high-quality craftsmanship, this set adds a touch of charm to any outfit. Whether it’s for a special occasion or everyday wear, this versatile gift set is sure to impress.
- Garden Harvest – Fruit and Flower basket by Ferns and Petals
Behold the epitome of natural beauty and nourishment, the exquisite basket of fruits and flowers—a perfect Father’s Day gift that celebrates the health, vitality and unwavering love of a father. Imagine a woven basket brimming with an array of vibrant and succulent fruits, handpicked to perfection. The juicy sweetness of ripe pomegranates, the crispness of apples, and the refreshing tang of citrus—all carefully arranged to captivate the senses and provide a feast for the taste buds. Interwoven amongst the fruits envision a tapestry of beautiful Asiatic lilies, Gerberas and Anthurium. Each bloom is meticulously chosen to symbolize the love, admiration, and gratitude one holds for their father. Together, the harmonious combination of fruits and flowers embodies the essence of nurturing and care, a testament to the father’s role as a provider and protector. This splendid basket serves as a reminder of the importance of self-care and well-being, encouraging the father to indulge in the nourishment that sustains both the body and soul.
- JAMESON BLACK BARRELDouble charring the wood fires up the barrels and gives them new life. Untold richness and complexity await in every drop of Jameson Black Barrel. It’s perfect on its own or on the rocks, but it’s also commonly known as the best whiskey for an Old Fashioned. Don’t trust us? Taste it. So, care to meet our beloved Black Barrel whiskey?
- Nasher Miles Laptop Trolley case
For our dads who are constantly on the go, present him with the most important - a laptop trolley case. The padded laptop sleeve and organizer is ideal for laptops up to 15.6 inches. With a Leather-like outer material of Polyurethane (PU) and a soft casing, the hue brown trolley case is a perfect solution for smaller goods like pens, notepads, and business cards provided with two front pockets with easy access.
There are many features on the case, like a sizable section that can hold extra clothing or a pair of shoes. The trolley case is built with two wheels on the aluminium telescoping handle and a sturdy top handle for carrying the bag for quick transportation.
first published: June 17, 2023, 20:28 IST
last updated: June 18, 2023, 07:35 IST